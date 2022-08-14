TIFTON — A standing ovation from the entire faculty and staff at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College greeted new President Tracy Brundage when she took the stage during the college's annual fall conference.
Brundage, the first female president in the history of ABAC, took office on Aug. 1 as the 11th president in ABAC’s history. She was sidelined her first week on the job due to a bout with COVID but has bounced back strong.
“I am honored and privileged to be your new president,” Brundage said. “Your talent, expertise, dedication, and resolve really speak volumes about the type of community that is here. I’m excited about the potential of what we can accomplish together.
“We all need to be rowing in the same direction. We are all on the same team. We need to support one another and remember our mission, vision, strategic initiatives, and understand how we are measuring success.”
Brundage served as the president of Keystone (Pa.) College for the last four years. She steps into the ABAC president’s role after the retirement of David Bridges, who was ABAC’s chief executive for a record 16 years and one month.
“I have known for a long time that my sense of purpose in this world is to make a difference in the lives of others,” Brundage said. “And the work we do does exactly that. Education provides amazing opportunities for our students.
“ABAC features an accessible, affordable education that leads to strong career pathways. We all have to be accountable, to the mission, to our goals, and to one another. ABAC has been a great institution for generations, and there’s no doubt in my mind that we can continue that legacy for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.