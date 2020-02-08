ALBANY -- Like every other person who works with state behavioral health and developmental disability service agencies, Dana Glass is keeping a close eye on the state capital these days.
Glass, the executive director of Albany-based Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services, is looking for a sign from state lawmakers under the Gold Dome that the drastic cuts called for by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to offset lagging tax collections will not cut into the myriad services Aspire offers the community.
"We're really just waiting right now; there's not a lot to say with the (General Assembly) shutting down (for additional budget discussions) the 6th through the 18th," Glass said in an email response. "Right now, there's not a lot to say because we don't really know what's going to happen."
If, however, the budget proposal that Kemp is pushing passes, Glass will have an answer to her question. And it won't very likely be one she and others who work for the state's Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities will like. Because Kemp's budget proposal calls for some $34.3 million in cuts to that department's budget for the remainder of the current fiscal year, and $46 million in cuts in FY 2021.
What, agencies like Aspire across the state are asking, will that mean to programs that are having such a profound impact on the lives of thousands of Georgians with mental health and dependency issues?
Kemp offered a kernel of hope while in Albany for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Georgia Quail Hunt Wednesday when he told reporters the cuts he's proposed will not drastically impact important health programs. But many who work in the field say they're having trouble reconciling the seeming inconsistent verbiage of the state's top official.
"I know that maintaining a budget the state can live with is important, and I know cuts will have a drastic impact on all agencies that will have to make them," one such worker, who agreed to talk only after being promised he would not be identified, told The Albany Herald. "But it's frustrating -- scary even -- to think that people's mental and physical well-being can be reduced to some random number that politicians are using, basically, to pay off campaign promises.
"Our agencies and others like them across the state are giving people -- real human beings -- new opportunities to live meaningful, healthy and dependence-free lives. I know I'd have a hard time looking some of these people -- wonderful people, often, who've either made mistakes or had circumstances beyond their control dictate their lives for so long -- in the eye and telling them we can't offer the services that have helped them reach a certain level of recovery because politicians are playing games with random budget numbers. And it is playing games, putting their election-year politics and their desire to save face with their cronies in their political party at the dire expense of often desperate individuals who have very real needs."
Mental health workers across the state have taken up metaphorical arms against the proposed cuts, marching in unison at the state Capitol to demand they be allowed to continue caring for some of the state's most vulnerable citizens and encouraging supporters to let their voices be heard on the matter.
One local elected official, Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, has responded to the call.
"I plan to talk with members of our state delegation," Fletcher said. "I'm sure it's the same throughout the state, but I know first-hand what an amazing and important job Aspire is doing for our community. I think we all have to lend our voice, reach out to our state leaders and ask them to do everything they can not to cut funding for these vital, life-changing programs. We don't want to see years of hard work improving people's lives undone by politics."
The state Legislature has taken the highly unusual step of calling a halt to some two weeks worth of planned proceedings to delve deeper into the proposed budget cuts. Behavioral health employees, meanwhile, are -- like Glass -- waiting to see what might come of the delay. They admit they can only hope the news is good ... for the sake of those they serve.
