ALBANY -- CPA Jeff Dorris has been named director of Mauldin & Jenkins' State and Local Tax Practice division. Dorris joined the firm in 2019 after a decade of employment at UPS.
"Jeff will provide additional expertise in our SALT Practice," Jeff Fucito, the Mauldin & Jenkins partner in charge of the company's Atlanta office, said in a news release. "His practical experience will be an asset to our clients in implementing and managing solutions to minimize tax exposure."
Dorris' experience in state income tax, sales and use tax, personal property tax, as well as credits and incentives allows Mauldin & Jenkins to expand its footprint into the multistate realm to create a nationwide SALT practice.
Dorris may be contacted at www.mjcpa.com.
Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta's Top 25 firms by Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 CPA firm by Inside Public Accounting. The firm has, since 1918, provided tax and advisory services that have expanded across the Southeast into Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.