VALDOSTA – Arglass and Gas South announced a $20,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation South for full-time students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College here. Wiregrass will award $1,000 scholarships to deserving students over the next 20 semesters.
"Arglass is proud to partner with Gas South and Wiregrass Technical College in launching the Arglass-Gas South Scholarship for students at the Valdosta campus,” Arglass founder and CEO José De Diego Arozamen said in a news release. “In addition to furthering our commitment to the local community, many of our best team members are graduates of Wiregrass, so we know firsthand the critical skills and technical training that Wiregrass provides.”
An innovative player in the glass production industry, Arglass is a Japan-based company that chose Valdosta as the home of its first manufacturing plant in the U.S., which opened in December 2020. Atlanta-based Gas South has served as a key partner with Arglass from the start of its entrance into the U.S. market, ensuring Arglass’s $123 million plant was both operationally and financially sound.
“The success of our customers and communities, especially local youth, is of the utmost importance to our team,” Gas South president and CEO Kevin Greiner said. “Giving $20,000 in scholarships to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to help develop the work force for Arglass is another way we’re living out our purpose to ‘Be A Fuel For Good.’ We’re here to make a difference in the communities we serve, and the difference is good.”
While any student in the industrial system's technology program is eligible to apply for the scholarship, preference will be given to Arglass employees and family members of Arglass employees. The scholarship will help students cover general expenses, such as tuition, books and fees.
“Wiregrass is very appreciative to our partners at Arglass and Gas South for this generous donation,” Wiregrass Georgia Technical College president DeAnnia Clements said. “As they’ve seen through their own work force, our industrial systems technology program is filled with talented students that will see even more opportunities thanks to this gift.”
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is committed to preparing students for successful careers in an ever-changing work force. Established in 1963, Wiregrass is one of the leading technical colleges in the state. Recognized for achievements in work force development, the technical college provides individuals with the education, training, and skills to positively influence a stagnant economy.
