VALDOSTA – Arglass and Gas South announced a $20,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation South for full-time students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College here. Wiregrass will award $1,000 scholarships to deserving students over the next 20 semesters.

"Arglass is proud to partner with Gas South and Wiregrass Technical College in launching the Arglass-Gas South Scholarship for students at the Valdosta campus,” Arglass founder and CEO José De Diego Arozamen said in a news release. “In addition to furthering our commitment to the local community, many of our best team members are graduates of Wiregrass, so we know firsthand the critical skills and technical training that Wiregrass provides.”

