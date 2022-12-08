...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Mike Rogers, owner of Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia, joined fellow Albany businessman Bob Brooks in procuring and delivering $10,000 worth of groceries to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Mike's Country Store on Gillionville Assistant Manager Rufus Brown joined Store Manager Michelle Benton Thursday in getting donated food ready to deliver to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
A truckload of food that will be delivered to Feeding the Valley Food Bank was delivered to Mike's Country Store Wednesday evening.
Special Photo: Mike's Country Store
Staff at Mike's Country Store unload food that will be delivered to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region.
So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in making life a little easier for some of the struggling citizens in the community, he was quick to jump onboard.
“(Albany businessman) Bob Brooks gave me a call and said he wanted to donate $5,000 to $10,000 worth of food to the local food bank, but he wanted it to go through me,” Rogers said as Mike’s Gillionville Store Manager Michelle Benton and Assistant Manager Rufus Brown sorted through groceries Thursday afternoon. “He said he didn’t mind if I mentioned his name, but he didn’t want to be involved with any interviews or being in front of a camera.
“We reached out to Feeding the Valley to see what items were most needed, and Site Manager Cheryl Maddox sent us a list. We brought in $10,000 worth of dried beans, canned goods, rice, and other items on their list.”
And, Mike’s Marketing Manager William Brooks noted, a lot of the items sought by the food bank were “items that kids could take in their lunch boxes.”
The food items were shipped to Mike’s Wednesday night, and the grocer’s staff prepared the shipment for delivery to Feeding the Valley Thursday.
“I think that now, after COVID, a donation like this is going to mean more than ever,” Rogers said. “There was a period when we couldn’t even get food into the grocery stores, so I know it was difficult for the food banks. We’re up to about a 92% fill rate as far as getting groceries that we order for our stores, but there was a time early during the pandemic that we were down to the high 40s to low 50% level.
“A lot of people lost their jobs and had other issues during COVID, so the food banks are helping even more people now. We’re a local business, not one of the big chains, but I always try to do everything I can for the community. It feels good to have an opportunity to help them out like this. I can’t tell you how much we’ve donated since we’ve opened our doors, but it’s something we’ve tried to do from Day 1.”
