ALBANY -- Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany.

APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.

There were no immediate police reports of the incidents.

