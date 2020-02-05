ALBANY – Volunteers are needed for the 14th annual Albany Marathon and Half Marathon, set for March 7, race officials announced in a news release.
Volunteers can sign up the Albany Welcome Center or by emailing Meredith Burnsed at mburnsed@visitalbanyga.com . Descriptions of what is entailed for each position are provided on the volunteer forms. Responsibilities are available until spots are filled.
Road marshals are especially needed at strategic intersections throughout the city to guide runners along the route, prevent traffic from turning into the course, and to be cheerleaders, creating energy and enthusiasm for those working to achieve their personal record or qualify for the Boston Marathon in April 2021, the news release said.
“Each year, the Snickers Marathon is praised for our enthusiastic community volunteers,” Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director and Race Director of the Albany Marathon Rashelle Beasley said. “This race shows off the spirit of Albany’s people and could not be successful without all the community support.”
Volunteering with the Snickers Marathon is an opportunity for families and organizations to get involved with one of the community’s largest events, officials noted. Each volunteer will receive a T-shirt and a ticket to the Downtown Albany Street Festival.
For more information about volunteering with the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon, email Burnsed or call (229) 317-4760.
Albany Marathon Inc. is a certified 501(c)(3) organization whose primary mission focuses on promoting fitness and health within the Albany and southwest Georgia community through a charity marathon that benefits Willson Hospice House.
The Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau works with first-class accommodations, award-winning attractions and some of the finest restaurants in southwest Georgia to promote Albany as a destination travel spot. Visitors can experience the outdoors, walk through history, and spoil themselves with true Southern hospitality in southwest Georgia. For more information, visit www.visitalbanyga.com.
