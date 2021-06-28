CAMILLA -- Mayor Kelvin M. Owens has been elected third vice president of Georgia Municipal Association’s District 10 for 2021-2022.
In this role, Owens will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in the Municipal Association's District 10. He will attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention as well as statewide conferences, promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district, and advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities.
District officers are elected through a vote conducted by member cities in the district. Officers serving District 10 with Owens include President Judy Powell of Leesburg, First Vice President Travis Wimbush of Blakely, and Second Vice President Jay Flowers of Thomasville.
“I want to thank the cities of District 10 for their support, but more importantly, I want to thank them for their trust," Owens said. "In this new economy, innovation must be a priority. Our region is primed to do great things, but it will take courage and collaboration to embrace the future. In this new role, I will do my part to encourage growth, transparency and innovation.”
Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia
