ALBANY – Over the decades, the members of the Exchange Club of Albany have used their fairground facilities to host a variety of events that have become traditions. They are hoping that the Car Show and Swap Meet on April 30 and May 1 will be the same.
Listening to event organizers Gary Knight, Buddy Haynes and Ralph Paustian, it quickly becomes apparent that this is not your “average” car show, which is why they are confident that the event will be the start of another long-standing southwest Georgia tradition.
“It’s more than a car show," Knight said. "We will have that and a swap meet, a car corral, an arts and crafts festival, a demolition derby, bands, and fair food. There will be a car show with 120 trophies being awarded.”
The cars being shown range from the brass era to modern customizations and everything in between. Representatives of Ford Motor Co. and Chevrolet will be present with some of their latest models, including the new Bronco for demonstration and test drives. If the latest and greatest in the automotive world isn’t your thing, perhaps a chance to win a ride in the $1.4 million 1930 Duesenberg on display will be.
In an effort to maximize participation in the car show, the club will award the club with the most cars shown a cash prize of $250 on Friday and $500 on Saturday. Showing is not limited to clubs; individuals are encouraged to enter their vehicles as well. Officials are expecting 200 to 300 cars to be entered in this year’s show.
The car corral is a feature that provides those wanting to sell their vintage and custom vehicles during the two-day event an opportunity to showcase them to a very interested and focused audience.
Swap meets got their start decades ago before the reproduction of parts was common. Collectors and car builders traded parts they had and did not need for those that other builders had. Although a wide array of reproduction parts are available today, most builders and collectors prefer the original whenever possible. For those in southwest Georgia who have been looking for that final detail for their project, this could be where they find it.
There is a $25 registration fee for each vehicle entered in the Car Show, a $40 fee for vehicles offered for sale in the car corral and a $25 fee for a spot in the swap meet. For more information on these venues or to pre-register, call Haynes at (229) 317-0444.
If static displays and parts aren’t enough, there will be a series of demolition derbies starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. The first two are children’s events, with two age brackets featuring 4- to 6-year-old children and another featuring 6- to 9-year-old children competing in their electric “power wheel” vehicles. Following the youngsters' competition, adult competitors will face off in two classes, one for V-6 and under vehicles and the other for V-8 powered vehicles. For information on how to register and participate in these events, contact Skip Nichols at (229) 809-0231.
Admission to the show is $10, with children under 48 inches tall allowed free entry. There is an additional charge of $10 to view the demolition derby. During the show, a variety of entertainers will perform, including Dwayne “Wimpy” Bowden and Mike Neil, Jennifer Varnodoe as Patsy Cline, Cal Altman Jr., Costal Grove, Ken and Tina Franks, and Five by Faith. More than 70 arts and crafts vendors will be on hand, and for those who have a craving for familiar “midway foods,” a number of Exchange Club fair food vendors will be set up to offer their fare. Anyone interested in being an arts and crafts vendor can contact Sheryl Giles at (229) 881-5830.
For decades, the Exchange Club of Albany has been using the revenue generated by their special events to fund a wide variety of local charities and organizations. Although they contribute to approximately 30 different organizations and agencies, they have a special focus on preventing child abuse and childhood disabilities. The Time Out Teddy Bear program that teaches parents to take a “time out” when they are frustrated with their children. Step back and take a moment to calm down. The program also provides bears to a variety of local law enforcement agencies to give children who have either been abused or are in a stressful situation.
The club gives an average of $50,000 a year toward these various community challenges. As part of their efforts to prevent child abuse, there will be two presentations during the event that are focused on this goal and creating public awareness on the problem.
The event opens April 30 at 9:15 a.m. with the last activity scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. and close following the Demolition Derby starting at 4 p.m. For general information regarding the event, contact Knight at (229) 894-6505.
