As we continue our fight against COVID-19, I feel so proud of the collective response I have seen. Over the past couple of weeks, our front line workers, government and neighbors have come together to protect one another.

Our health care providers and institutions are working harder than ever to protect and save lives. Each of us owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to these workers. While these are certainly challenging times that call for sacrifice from each and every one of us, we are all working toward the same goal: a safe return to our normal lives. Under Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership, we are meeting this problem head on.

This past week, we have seen certain business owners safely re-open their doors to serve customers. On April 30 at 11:59 p.m., the statewide shelter-in-place order for most Georgians expired. However, we must continue to take precautions such as frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and staying home whenever we can. Additionally, businesses across the state must continue to follow social distancing and sanitation rules until May 13. Gov. Kemp recently announced he would extend the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020 to ensure enhanced testing and contact tracing are still readily available across Georgia.

Our state is ramping up testing. We are now 36th overall for per-capita testing. Last week, we ranked 42nd. While this is a great improvement, we will continue to fight for improved testing access and capacity.

We have been working closely with private labs and local health departments to address this need and have leveraged partnerships with companies such as CVS, Walmart and Walgreens to open more collection sites and encourage more Georgians to get tested.

Since beginning our partnership with Augusta University Health System for free, statewide COVID-19 screening and testing, they have conducted more than 2,059 screenings and referred 73% of symptomatic Georgia’s for COVID-19 testing.

We each play a role in slowing the COVID-19 virus, and no role is too small. We will overcome this situation and emerge stronger from it. Please let my office know how we can serve you, District 13. Thank you for doing your part to save lives and return Georgia back to normal.