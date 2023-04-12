The Senate worked hard throughout the legislative session to pass significant bills that benefit Georgians, and I am proud of the work we accomplished. This year, Senate Republicans sent 15 of our 21 caucus priorities to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. Our caucus took on tough challenges and advanced legislation that puts everyday Georgians first, strengthening safety in our communities, improving education for our children and further bolstering our economy.
The first bill of note that I sponsored is Senate Bill 62, which would prohibit specific local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping. For example, a county or city cannot adopt a policy prohibiting an officer or attorney from enforcing a law that prohibits public camping or sleeping. Likewise, the Attorney General of Georgia can bring a civil action against any city or county that violates this policy. Georgia can do better by mandating transparency for homelessness programs, requiring an audit from the state auditor on public spending to measure their efficacy. The bill passed the Senate on March 2nd and then the House passed SB 62 after adding an amendment to ensure officials from one jurisdiction are not transporting people without housing to another jurisdiction.
Another bill that I sponsored was Senate Bill 140, which passed earlier this session and has already been signed by Gov. Kemp. SB 140 prohibits medical professionals from using hormone replacement therapy and surgical gender reassignment procedures to treat gender dysphoria in those under the age of 18. While we do not yet understand the rise in diagnosis of gender dysphoria in minors, science has proven that human brains are still developing through adolescence, and children and adolescents should not be pushed into permanent decisions in the early developmental stages.
I worked throughout the session to pass Senate Bill 39, the Georgia Hemp Farming Act and House Bill 196. HB 196 would authorize dispensing of low THC oil and products from any Class 1 or Class 2 production licensee and expand conditions for which low-THC oil may be used for treatment. SB 39 was recommitted to rules for the next session, while HB 196 failed by one vote on the last day of session.
I was proud to work with my good friend and colleague Sen. Randy Robertson, R—Cataula, on legislation he sponsored. Senate Bills 36 and 92 were drafted with a clear objective to crack down on violent crime by striking at the root of the problem. SB 36 would increase the penalty provisions relating to pimping and pandering and target persistent violators like gangs and pimps with tougher sentencing to keep them off the streets. SB 92 creates a prosecutorial oversight commission to ensure that district attorneys enforce laws that keep Georgians safe.
Additionally, the Senate passed legislation prioritizing education by passing Senate Bill 211, sponsored by Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro. SB 211 establishes the Georgia Council on Literacy, which will create a comprehensive study on the use of state resources and urge school systems to develop a five-year plan to improve literacy levels in Georgia. We also strengthened school safety with House Bill 147, carried by Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, which requires school systems to produce comprehensive safety plans for elementary and secondary schools statewide.
HB 19 is the state budget for Fiscal Year 2024 which will begin on July 1, and end on June 30, 2024. The budget provides funding for all necessary state government operations in all state departments, boards, bureaus, commissions, institutions, etc. The budget includes pay raises for state employees with a special focus on law enforcement and teachers.
Lastly, Rep. Noel Williams, R-Cordele, and I are fighting hard to fund the Conference Center at Lake Blackshear. So far, we have secured $6 million (subject to the governor’s approval) to remove the existing hotel and repair the villas while expanding the Cypress Grill. While we will continue to push for a more prominent hotel, Georgians across the state need to voice their support for this project to become a reality.
As always, I am grateful to my constituents from the 13th Senate District for entrusting me to be your voice in the Georgia Legislature during the 2023 Legislative Session. I am proud of the progress that the Senate body achieved this session, and I have done all that is within my power to ensure that Georgia remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. If you have any questions on the legislation that has passed under the Gold Dome this session, do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Carden Summers serves as chairman for the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions. He represents the 13th Senate District which includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Crisp, Irwin, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as a part of Coffee County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5258 or by email at carden.summers@senate.ga.gov.