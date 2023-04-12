Cordele Republican Carden Summers to wrap up busy election year on Nov. 4.

The Senate worked hard throughout the legislative session to pass significant bills that benefit Georgians, and I am proud of the work we accomplished. This year, Senate Republicans sent 15 of our 21 caucus priorities to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. Our caucus took on tough challenges and advanced legislation that puts everyday Georgians first, strengthening safety in our communities, improving education for our children and further bolstering our economy.

The first bill of note that I sponsored is Senate Bill 62, which would prohibit specific local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping. For example, a county or city cannot adopt a policy prohibiting an officer or attorney from enforcing a law that prohibits public camping or sleeping. Likewise, the Attorney General of Georgia can bring a civil action against any city or county that violates this policy. Georgia can do better by mandating transparency for homelessness programs, requiring an audit from the state auditor on public spending to measure their efficacy. The bill passed the Senate on March 2nd and then the House passed SB 62 after adding an amendment to ensure officials from one jurisdiction are not transporting people without housing to another jurisdiction.

Sen. Carden Summers serves as chairman for the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions. He represents the 13th Senate District which includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Crisp, Irwin, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as a part of Coffee County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5258 or by email at carden.summers@senate.ga.gov.

