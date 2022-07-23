Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime.

 Special Photo

VALDOSTA – A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons — including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime.

Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 40, was sentenced to 260 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.