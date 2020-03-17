“You were always on my mind.”
— Willie Nelson
Yes, we have inundated our readers with information about the word that shall not be mentioned over the length of this column, but that is part of the duty of a community publication. But, as many of you have said, we’re veering toward ... the c-word ... overdose.
So, as a public service, this column will be about anything but ... well, you know.
— Is there anybody else out there who, like me, cannot resist pulling the loose skin of a hangnail when one emerges? I do it impulsively, even though I know it’s going to bleed like a stuck pig and hurt like hell for the next 43.4 hours. Here’s what’s so dumb about it: If you took clippers and cut the loose skin away, any related pain magically disappears immediately.
Still, I can’t resist. It’s pretty much a guarantee that if you look at my hands at any given time, you’ll see at least one — frequently several — painful hangnail injuries at various stages of healing.
— When baseball starts back ... or the NBA or NHL or any other sporting event that we’re jonesing for right now ... will we really care? It’s like when you’re a regular watcher of a favorite TV show — one that’s amazing, with relatable characters and interesting plot twists — and you plan your Monday or Tuesday or Thursday evening around that show. Then for a couple of weeks something comes up that keeps you from watching the show. And you suddenly realize you actually can live without what has always been “must-see.”
Case in point: I boycotted the NFL ... no, not for the players kneeling or any of that other boorish behavior; these are “dumb jocks,” after all, and their crusades mean as much to me as the message on a gum wrapper ... but because of the Falcons’ monumental collapse in the Super Bowl, and I haven’t missed it at all. I’ve casually watched a few games on occasion, but not even the Super Bowl matters.
I’m thinking it will be that way with the sports we’re missing out on now because of ... you know.
— Speaking of favorite TV shows, does anyone have one anymore? Except for the creative shows being produced by obscure cable channels or these things I see advertised or hear young people talk about like Sling and Hulu that, frankly speaking, I have no idea what they are, there is simply not much out there. I tried to think of what constitutes must-see TV for me, and I came up with ... “Chicago P.D.,” “The Voice,” “Superstore,” “Ray Donovan” (which for some reason has been canceled) and ... mmm ... “This Is Us” has gotten maudlin, “The Goldbergs” have used up every ’80s cliche and “Kidding” just got weird after a great first season, so ... nah, nothing’s on. Sad when about the only things on TV worth watching are repeats of “Seinfeld,” “The Office,” “Andy Griffith,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” two of which are animated.
— Speaking of TV, have you ever — accidentally or on purpose — watched these “Reality TV” shows in which a group of attention whores and just plain subhumans “date” people in jail or overseas and then they get together and the magic just happens? If you have — even if you call it a “guilty pleasure” — you should just give up and admit that there ain’t a whole lot going on in your life. The people are reprehensible; rarely is one of them what you would call in any way normal.
Of course, when the premise of the show is that people who “dated” through social media while one was incarcerated or who sent foreign gold diggers lots of money until they decided they wanted a green card — or, in a clever twist, they went to that person’s country — you shouldn’t exactly expect “The Sopranos.” I just wish there was someone on these shows (which, OK, I admit, I watch sometimes) that you could stand to see without wishing calamity on them.
— And, finally — almost home — when a Media company’s only job is to supply working cable service so that people who pay large sums of money can get the entertainment they paid for and they fail over and over and over — especially at a time when we’ve been asked to avoid going anywhere — you’d think there’d be an effort to at least provide decent customer service when your product is so shabby. Obviously, that’s not the case locally.
There you have it ... a co ... err ... bad word-free column.
