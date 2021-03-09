“He did the mash ... he did the monster mash.”
— Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Cryptkickers
As a boy, I thrilled at the glow-in-the-dark creepiness that my brother Donny and I were so proud of in our shared bedroom.
With the lights out, eerie shapes of the monsters that haunted young boys of that era’s dreams — Frankenstein, Wolfman, the Mummy, the Phantom of the Opera, the Bride of Frankenstein and others — never failed to elicit chills as the possibilities of those creatures coming to life after we settled down to sleep were all-too-real ... at least in the minds of boys with active imaginations.
The “monsters” of my boyhood were plastic models that we purchased (or got from Santa), put together and painted. And, as it often is with boys, the creepier the better. Putting those models together was a “chore” of pure delight as we took the separate pieces and glued them permanently into place. Inevitably — since we had little to do with instructions that were part of the model kits ... such were for “sissies” — there would be a piece or two left over, leaving us to consider momentarily where these “extra” pieces were supposed to have been placed before tossing them aside and appreciating the splendor of our creations.
With the glow-in-the-dark paint that became available during the monster model craze of that time, we fashioned visages that never failed to creep out our sister Cathy and our girl cousins.
(A side note here: I have to confess that one of the joys of building the monster models was the smell of the cement glue used to hold the pieces together. I know, I know, that may explain some things, but at that time we had no idea that “glue-sniffing” was dangerous. I remember that I couldn’t take too much of it as a time; it left me all loopy in the head. Again, I know ...)
Monster models ruled!
I was talking with a companion recently when the topic of model cars came up. Asked if I ever built model cars, that question brought the creatures of my youth vividly to mind. I told this companion — who’s younger and therefore has an excuse for not being well-informed — about the monster models that my brother and I loved, and she was fascinated, not having heard of them herself. (How is this possible in our age of enlightenment?)
I went on and on about the models, my boyhood passion re-emerging from some distant place, and we spend a few minutes talking about them. As I’m apt to do, I’m quite positive I made them seem like the greatest thing since bread, sliced or unsliced.
Then we moved on to another topic.
But this Christmas, I got a package in the mail that confounded me. I wasn’t expecting anything and was leery of opening such a package. When I did open it, though, inside was an amazing blast from the past: a Phantom of the Opera model kit! (Made “In cooperation with Chaney — as in Lon, I have to assume — Entertainment, no less.) I was stunned, my mind jumping back and forth between days long ago to today and having such a thoughtful gift delivered to me.
I put the box that contained the kit on my desk, a daily reminder that my boyhood fascination awaited me. I was in no hurry to start building the model, and several times I wondered how it would feel to be a grown-up putting together a kid’s toy. But looking at that creepy picture on the box — the Phantom holding up the mask he used to hide his hideous face, a guy peering out of a cell with a look of horror on his face, spider webs, rats and lizards everywhere. (The kit comes complete with a rat and lizard, by the way, which delighted me to no end.)
So I settled in Saturday evening and thought I’d get started — or at least look over — my Phantom kit. Tentatively attaching a few pieces (the glue still smells good ... don’t try that at home, boys and girls), I became a 9-year-old kid again. Even with new “Who: Live at Leeds” and “Rory Gallagher on Tour” albums — yard sale purchases that day — playing in the background, I focused on this model.
I expected to get maybe half-way through before the night was over, but I ended up finishing the whole shebang ... cape, rat, mask, lizard, guy in the cell and all.
I was thankful to have someone in my life who listened to my inane childhood ramblings. And now I can’t wait to get this dude all painted up ... a constant reminder of a part of the past I thought I’d left behind.
