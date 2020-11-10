“You are the answer to all my questions.”
— Tee Set
The answer: A Canadian-born, naturalized American citizen, he became the greatest talk show host of all time.
The question: Who is Alex Trebek?
Sure, he sounded as if he were lording it over us, the millions of us who watched him host “Jeopardy!” on TV every night, when he announced some of those foreign words with a bit more flare than was necessary, but no one held that against him. Alex Trebek was an every guy, one of us, as he hosted the most popular TV game show night after night.
Sure, “Wheel of Fortune” and Pat Sajak often got higher ratings, but sitting through 30 minutes of a game show to guess the title of three or four puzzles, angrily castigating contestants who somehow can’t come up with the missing letters in the “DAN ING IN THE M NLIGHT” mindbender just was not as satisfying somehow as coming up questions to the answers on “Jeopardy!”
Those of us who’ve attained a certain longevity in life remember Art Fleming as the original host of “Jeopardy!,” and I’ll admit that I was one of the ones who wasn’t so sure of this Trebek guy when the show was rebooted by Merv Griffin in 1984. But, like the rest of America, I came to not just appreciate, but love the “new guy,” that devilish twinkle in his eye as he tried to get across what were usually dad joke-level puns or paused just a moment — as if to say, “Are you telling me none of you knew this?” — before giving a question that no contestant knew.
I hated the run of people like Ken Jennings when the show decided to let champions stay on as long as they kept winning after previously allowing them only a five-day stay, tired of his I’m way smarter than the rest of you airs — of course, he was, but that didn’t really soften the blow. But our Alex actually made Jennings palatable during Jennings’ Greatest of All Time championship run. (I’ve got a feeling Jennings may become the new host ... he’s got nothing else to do.)
How many of us felt a sense of pride when we knew the question for the Final Jeopardy answer, and how much greater was it when we knew it and none of the contestants did? And how many times did we secretly see ourselves on the stage with Alex and a couple of other lesser beings who were no match for our superior knowledge of trivia and other stuff that in the overall scheme of things was trifling, but made relevant because it was on “Jeopardy!”? How many of us would have loved to have been the one to take Jennings — He didn’t put “brown” and UPS together!? — and any of those other nerds down?
I believe everybody has their own way of watching “Jeopardy!” I know I do. What I do is keep a running count of how many questions I got right. I’d “wager” from that total during the Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy questions/answers and see what total I ended with. A high total — usually when there were categories about music and/or sports — would take me into the evening feeling as if I were one of the world’s most clever people. Low totals, of course, meant “Jeopardy!” had just picked a bunch of categories no one knew anything about ... except the nerd who won.
Through it all, there was Alex. He looked cool with the beard, looked cooler when he shaved it. He kept those annoying contestant interviews as painless as he could, always finding a way to not make the interviewees feel like dunces with their inane ramblings, and, yes, he inspired a great deal of secret lust in the hearts of many of the ladies of a certain age who watched the show religiously.
I remember watching with tears — and with horror — when Alex told the world he had state 4 pancreatic cancer, but my heart soared when he vowed to fight it. He did fight the good fight, carrying on past a year from diagnosis until his death on Sunday.
TV Guide magazine named “Jeopardy!” one of its 60 Greatest Shows of All Time. The reason? Alex Trebek.
The Answer: This man turned what was a middling game show into a not just watchable, but enjoyable guilty pleasure.
The Question: Yep, again it’s Who is Alex Trebek?
Godspeed, sir. You will be missed.
