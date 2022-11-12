I know you’ll probably scream and cry That your little world won’t let you go.
— Jimi Hendrix
A few take-aways from Tuesday’s midterm elections:
— The “red tide” that was supposed to have overtaken the country turned out to be more of a trickle. While some Democrats have taken to “Nah-nah nah-nah boo-booing” Republicans after the outcome, if those Dems were honest they would admit that they’re just as surprised as anyone. First of all, the party of the president in power almost always loses seats in midterm elections. And given that Joe Biden not only has mostly underperformed — his ratings are almost as low as Donald Trump’s were when Trump left office — there was plenty of reason for cocky Republicans to lick their chops and start planning their ascension.
Analysts with a lot better grasp of politics than mine will give all kinds of summaries as to why this happened, but the bottom line is that Trump loyalists in the GOP and conservatives who are over Trump and want their party to move on are so divided, they sent mixed messages to their base and to independent voters. Republicans need a unifier, and it certainly is not Trump nor is it Florida kook Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made it known he wants to bring his ... let’s say unusual ... management style to the White House. Right now, looking to the 2024 presidential election, neither party has a candidate that looks electable at this time.
— Stacey Abrams’ 7-point loss in the Georgia governor’s race far eclipsed her narrow loss to Brian Kemp four years ago. Many have praised Kemp for his more moderate campaign this time around — no guns pointed at young boys — but I think this was more of a loss by Abrams than it was a Kemp victory. When the Democratic candidate met with me at the Hilton Garden Inn early in the race for a one-on-one question-answer session, she surprised me when we finished talking by asking what I thought she needed to be doing. I told her, “You’re a communicator. People respond to you on a personal level much moreso than they do Gov. Kemp. From an outsider’s view, I think you have to get out more and talk with the people, shake their hands, hug them. They respond to that.”
For whatever reason, Abrams didn’t do that. She didn’t campaign as widely as she did in 2018, trying instead to reach people virtually or through costly (and poorly produced) TV ads. I think that, and the time she spent basking in the national spotlight after her near-win four years ago, created a disconnect that hurt her.
— We’ll let him stew in his own juices — he’ll have to live with it — but a very reliable source said one of the losing candidates in area state House races erupted after losing the election and blamed all of the volunteers who supported him for not working hard enough. It wasn’t on him; it was them. At least now those who supported him know him for who he really is.
— People like Kari Lake, who is running for governor in Arizona, one of the states that is (embarrassingly) still counting ballots, has already climbed on the Trump “I was cheated” train, just in case she doesn’t win her state’s election. She was behind at last count, and this adamant 2020 election denier started crying that she was cheated before the votes even started coming in. This sickening ploy started in Georgia with Abrams never conceding in 2018, then was escalated to a much higher level with Trump. Now, losing candidates just start crying “Stop the steal” just so they have a ready excuse for their failures. Here’s hoping Lake dries up ... and quietly blows away. That’s one lake I definitely would not jump into.
— If Georgia Republicans, most of whom are going to double down with Herschel Walker, were honest, they’d be kicking themselves right now. With some 200,000 voters who voted for Kemp saying they either didn’t vote in the Senate race or voted against Walker, it’s apparent right now that if Gary Black had won the Republican primary and opposed Sen. Raphael Warnock, the outcome Tuesday most likely would have been different. It’s hard to believe Black wouldn’t have won that race outright.
— Despite opposition from some who say the city and county have mismanaged SPLOST funds over the years — some with evidence to support those claims — Dougherty voters easily continued the 1% SPLOST sales tax for another six years. That could mean as much as $109 million for local governments. And while a better accounting of the taxes couldn’t hurt, it’s still the best way to fund capital improvements in the city and county. Just keep telling yourself, “This way, even the people who don’t pay property taxes and don’t contribute a lot to the local economy have to pay their share as well.”
