“Half my life’s In books, written pages; Live and learn from fools and From sages.”
— Aerosmith
I believe it was that great philosopher/cop “Dirty” Harry Callahan who said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”
I’ve been thinking about those words a lot lately, and I think I’ve finally come to grips with mine. And it’s not exactly what I’d call comforting.
I looked in the mirror the other day, then glanced at the calendar hanging nearby. And all I could think was, “Have I maxed out on my own limitations?”
We all have those dreams of youth; you know, the pie-in-the-sky ambitions that we use to convince ourselves ... “Somebody’s got to do it, why not me? I’m just as capable as anyone else.”
(An aside here: You know what, we really are as capable as anyone else of achieving those dreams that others kind of snicker at when we take a leap of faith and share them. Julius Irving wasn’t just “born to play basketball.” And John Lennon wasn’t only “made to write and sing songs.” Each of those men, and others equally heralded in their chosen professions, had large amounts of talent, yes. But they became more than just OK, they became great because they took the talent they had and honed it. (Read Malcolm Gladwell’s “Outliers: The Story of Success.”) I’d say the overwhelming majority of us has had the same burning passion as these men for certain callings, but what we lacked was the ambition and drive to do the work it takes to become great.)
I wanted to be a Major League baseball player when I was a boy. It was all I ever dreamed of. And while my dad taught me how to play the game, and I did spend hour upon hour when I was younger trying to improve my skills — including throwing a ball on the roof on one end of the house and running to the other to try and catch it before it hit the ground ... kids, don’t try this at your own home, damaged roofs cost money and, if your dad is so inclined, a few butt-whuppings. But I developed other interests along the way that cooled my ardor.
As I settled into this newspaper business I’ve loved now for decades as a 19-year-old, fresh-out-of-high school clueless semi-adult, I soon realized it too held a Siren’s call for me. I’ll always thank Bill Bradford (rest in peace, Chief) of The Ocilla Star (who with Danny Carter is among my journalism heroes) for igniting the spark that has sustained me when I pretty much botched most everything else in my life. It’s been this job that has lifted me up and carried me through dark days.
Like most who choose this profession, of course, I’ve perhaps egotistically seen myself over the years as a “writer” moreso than a journalist. And, like maybe 97.4 percent of the people who do this job for any length of time, I’ve always known that my daily attempts would lead me to an illustrious career as a novelist. Over the years, as I’ve read the creative works of Stephen King, James Lee Burke, Don Winslow, Elmore Leonard, Michael Connelly, Jo Nesbo, Lee Child, I’ve had no trouble imagining myself among them, sharing tips as we each prepared our next work of literature.
(Aside No. 2: I have, just for the sake of getting it out there, written a novel. I started maybe 50 or 60 since the days I published my first story in The Star and was influenced by, among others, King and Jim Bouton (whose “Ball Four” is still great literature), to keep trying. It wasn’t until I was forced to lay in bed for an inordinate period of time (cancer will do that) that I actually became inspired to finish the dang thing. I haven’t tried to publish it — probably out of fear of rejection — but I got it down and re-read it a short while back, and I will say with all due modesty that it’s as good as a lot of published stuff I’ve read. So, there’s that.)
Getting back, in this circuitous route, to Mr. Callahan’s assessment, it’s dawned on me of late that I have come face-to-face with my limitations. Just as I never had the chance to stare down a Nolan Ryan fastball, I’ll never write the great American novel. Time has a way of getting away from you.
But you know what? I’m actually OK with all that. Because, see, I’ve got a lot of great years in in this wonderful profession, and I’m still driven by it every day I get out of bed. I understand that I fall short in so many ways, and for that I am eternally sorry. But please know that I am driven to always do the best I can because of people like you who have encouraged me — through your criticism as well as your praise — by allowing me to share my thoughts with you.
I don’t think I’m right always ... just the opposite, I think I’m on the wrong side more often than not. But if I get you to defend your opposing opinion, we’re both better for it. So I thank every person who has ever read anything I’ve written for this or any other publications. It’s because of you I am inspired ... as well as humbled.
