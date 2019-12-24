“Large hands lift him through the air, Excited eyes contain him there, The eyes of those he loves and knows.”
— Elton John
For a large number of us, this time of the year is all about that baby boy born in a manger in Bethlehem around 2020 years ago. I’m with that. But for me, this time of year is also about a baby boy born in a Fitzgerald hospital 42 years ago.
To any other observer, there was nothing spectacular or particularly daunting about that second birth. Except for an early bout with jaundice, which left him with his naked butt in the air under a heat lamp for a few hours — and forced his mom to leave him overnight at the hospital, a fact that made her cry when she got into the car to leave her first-born behind and the baby’s not-so-aware dad played “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, the one with the baby crying at the beginning — there were no major issues, nothing that would make this birth exceptionally memorable.
But as that dad — a still not 22-year-old man/child with a wisp of a moustache that still hadn’t really come in yet and a white-boy Afro that had old-school adults often mumbling about “decent haircuts” in his presence, all 140 pounds of him — that birth was only slightly less miraculous than the one in Bethlehem. That was his son lying under that heat lamp, a child that he and his 19-year-old still-a-child-herself bride had created when, truth be told, neither of them really knew yet how to take care of themselves.
This was a father who still went to the gym every chance he got to play basketball with his equally immature friends, who played hard-ass tackle football with his pals every Sunday afternoon after the worst heat of summer finally withered away, leaving torn pieces of clothing and the flesh off their bones strewn over the 100 yards of the field at Irwin Academy’s stadium in Mystic or, if there were only a few willing players, in the yard adjacent to Bobby Rowe’s house (the Rowe Bowl).
I remember pacing around the waiting room at the Fitzgerald hospital like that old cliche cartoon of the anxious father awaiting the birth of his first baby. In the delivery room? Are you kidding? I barely knew how babies got made, no way was I prepared to be there for the birth of one.
(Which reminds me of one of my favorite risque jokes: A first-time dad was pacing around the delivery area at the hospital when he noticed a man sitting calmly in the same area. When the young dad asked the older man if he was waiting for a child to be born, the man said he was waiting the arrival of his eighth child. The younger man marveled for a bit, then asked, shyly, a question that had been eating at him for a while. “Ummm ... how long after the baby is born do you have to wait before you ... you know, go back to having relations?” he asked. The older man eyed him for a couple of counts, then said, matter-of-factly, “Son, it depends.” “Depends on what?” the younger man asked. “Depends on if you have a private or semi-private room,” came the reply.)
Since that miracle 42 years ago — perhaps equally miraculous the fact that the father managed not to seriously damage that baby — the circle of life has continued to turn. That boy has three children of his own now, and he’s a million times the father his dad ever was. The dad has had two other children — both equally amazing girls — and he even managed to be in the delivery room when both were born ... truth be told, though, he spent his time there “away from the business end” of the birthing process. Some inborn habits die hard.
As Christians the world over marvel at the miracle birth of Jesus this season, one father — me — will again marvel at the Christmas Eve birth of Steve in that Fitzgerald hospital. No, he’s not a saver of souls, although he possesses many of the qualities of that Bethlehem-born baby. And while it won’t measure up to Jesus’ acts, that second baby has been able to pull off at least one miracle. He’s shown his old man what it means to be a real father. That’s no small feat.