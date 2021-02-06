“You taught me all the things the way you’d like them to be, But I’d like to see if other people agree ... I’d like to see the world through my own eyes.”
— Four Jacks and a Jill
The proverbial “they” say that desperate times change people. Perhaps so. But sometimes that change seems more an awakening of a “true self” than it does the overhaul of an old one.
Case in point:
I know a person fairly well, a guy I wouldn’t call a friend, more of an acquaintance, and he has always had one unflagging characteristic. He has always been outspoken, offering his opinion on pretty much any topic of discussion, no matter how limited or extensive his knowledge was on a given subject.
One of the things this person talked about most, one of the things that he said “stuck in his craw,” was the “freebies” given to the “entitlement crowd.” And while he thought he cleverly veiled the meaning of his commentary by using the code words that do little to disguise the fact that his primary concerns are of a racial, socio-economic nature, he did nothing to hide his contempt for individuals he called “porch people,” that is people who “did nothing but sit on the porch and wait for the postman to bring their monthly checks.”
Depending on the audience, this man could be quite blunt and quite demeaning with his commentary. One-on-one with anyone who would listen, he made it clear that “these people” were stealing from him and other “hard-working real Americans” who went to their jobs every day to earn their living.
I didn’t spend a lot of time around this individual, even less so when he was going on about this favorite subject of his. When I offered any kind of objection to his bunching all people who received government assistance into a one-size-fits-all package, he accused me of being a “bleeding-heart liberal.”
Not exactly a fun guy to be around.
I ran into the guy quite by accident recently. I was wearing a mask; he wasn’t. We exchanged a few words, and I was about to wish him well and leave when he asked me about work. I told him about the new world order I now lived and worked under, and he offered half-hearted commiseration.
I returned the generality by asking him about his job, and this was the exchange, as I remember it:
“Man, like about everybody else I know who has to work for a living, my job got cut back with this COVID thing. It wasn’t very long after it kind of took over everything that I got laid off. I was told it was indefinite. I didn’t know what I was going to do.
“But I applied for unemployment, got it, and soon these ‘extra’ $600 checks started coming in. I did some figuring and soon realized that I was making almost as much sitting on my butt as I was working my butt off every day.”
I told him I’d read a lot about the stimulus program but didn’t understand how it worked because, thankfully, I hadn’t had to apply for unemployment. When I asked him when he expected to go back to work, he grinned. This is what he told me:
“I could have gone back to my sucky job more than a month ago, but, to be honest with you, I am not in any hurry to do so. Like I said, I can make about the same money sitting around doing nothing — (at this point he laughed and said, ‘Fishin’ for a livin’ I call it’) — as I could busting my hump, so why should I be in a hurry to go back to work?”
I wasn’t as much stunned by his answer as I was his attitude. He seemed so pleased with himself.
Before I walked away, I said, “You know, I have a friend who runs a business, and she told me she had a problem getting people to come back to work because the government was, essentially, paying them to — like you said — ‘fish for a living.’ She’s struggling because the pandemic keeps customers away from her business, but she’s also struggling — and personally having a tough time dealing with — employees that she provided a living for for decades who tell her they’re not ready to come back to work because, like you said, they can make more money sitting on their butts.”
He just snickered and said in leaving, “It sucks for your friend and people like her, but it’s time the government did something for hard-working folks like me for a change.”
As I left, I was still concerned for the individuals and the businesses whose worlds were thrown into upheaval by this virus. But I also wondered how long our federal government could continue to supplement the incomes of people to the point that going back to work made no sense to them.
And I wondered how this person felt being the latest member of the porch people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.