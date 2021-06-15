“Make me smile.”
— Chicago
I got a surprise the other day. I went through a drive-thru at a popular fast-food-to-go business — “fast” now a relative term — and by the time I got to the window (It’s my turn! Yay me!) my already testy patience had worn paper-thin.
But I did a quick mood 180 when the person working at the window a) greeted me warmly with a smile that was genuine, b) apologized that I’d had to wait for a bit and c) promised to get my order as quickly as possible ... and did.
As I drove away — in a much better mood than when I’d arrived — it dawned on me that I’d driven up to that window expecting the worst. And I believe that, out of experience, that’s an attitude many of us have adopted.
You interact with someone who represents a business that you’re paying for a service or product, and you kind of expect appreciation ... or some semblance thereof.
These days, though, you often get sullenness, a cold stare and a dismissive look after you’ve handed over your hard-earned (or even soft-earned) money.
Businesses are always trying gimmicks to lure customers, especially now that the pandemic has forced many of us who had no intention of ever ordering a product online into doing just that, and we realized that while it does not match the experience of actually seeing, feeling, smelling and trying on the product we want, it at least keeps us away from potentially deadly viruses and sometimes even comes in the right size, color, brand, etc. that we wanted.
But those gimmicks — The great chicken sandwich wars! ... Get a free rubber duckie with every purchase of $10 or more! ... Buy 10 chicken wings for just $25, and we’ll throw in two free packages of ketchup for your fries! — while they may initially get a bit of attention, usually have a very small impact on the bottom line.
Here, though, is what does bring customers back: customer service.
I don’t know how the labor market is in other cities, but in Albany it seems that all non-skilled jobs are now being filled by young people who resent having to work or older workers anxious to find a way to make a living but who think the work is beneath them, so they take out their frustrations on customers.
I’ve always looked for bargains when I’ve shopped. If I can find gas 2 cents cheaper a mile or more down the road, I’m driving that mile. If I find a bargain brand that may not taste quite as good as a similar product with a huge brand name — and thus, a higher sticker price — I’m going with the bargain brand. (Except, as I’ve written before, when it comes to Coke, Kraft macaroni and cheese shells (the instant kind), Toast-Chee crackers and Arrid XX deodorant.) If bargain-brand no-tag jeans are $19.99, I’ll take them over the $59.99 name-brand.
But one other thing I’ve discovered during the time of COVID, after having $58 hamburgers delivered and a $73 Mexican meal brought right to my front door, is that sometimes a meal is better (and less expensive) when you actually dress up a little bit and go out to eat. And with many restaurants that actually allow diners to grace their establishment hurting for help, I’ve even grown a little more patient when waiting for my pu-pu platter or my chicken nachos.
See, now waiters and waitresses have a reason to be surly. Because of the shortage of said workers, many eating establishments are trying to make do with diminished staffs. When, under those circumstances, the wait staff still is pleasant, not only am I giving them much bigger tips, I’m going back to that place to eat again.
I certainly have no expertise nor any business sense when it comes to operating an establishment that serves the public. But I do have experience being part of said public. And if you demand that your staff show a little courtesy, even when it’s difficult, I believe you’ll see that it goes a long, long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.