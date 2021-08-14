“And if you try a little kindness, Then you’ll overlook the blindness, Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.”
— Glen Campbell
I was walking downtown this week, when a young man came out of a barbershop. He had long dreads, so I jokingly asked him, “Man, what are you going to get in a barber shop?”
Let’s stop right there for a second.
I’d never seen this young man before, and he’d never seen me. There were a lot more differences than there were similarities between us — he was probably in his 20s and African American, while I am in my ... well, you can see by the photo accompanying this article that I’m what the kids today call “an old white dude.” These are the kinds of encounters that happen thousands of times every day in a city like Albany, and most people never even acknowledge them. Plus, most people don’t regularly make comments to people they happen to see on the streets.
But here’s what happened on this particular day: The young man laughed and said, “I’m a barber myself.” Then he stopped to show me the tattoo he had that signified his membership in the brotherhood of barbers.
Then we went our separate ways.
I’ve thought about that chance meeting a lot since that day, not for any grand reason, but to remind myself that, no matter our differences, most people — here, there and everywhere — are generally decent and sociable creatures. The reason most of us don’t get along, I believe, is that we’ve forgotten that fact. We go through life now looking at our fellow human beings as “others” ... other races, other religions, other nationalities, other socio-economic groups, other generations.
And, I know, it’s hard to be sociable in the age of COVID. It’s difficult to be friendly when we look at someone and wonder if they’re carrying the virus that could infect us if we get too close. And, truth be told, we’re more apt these days to judge others based solely on first impressions simply because we’ve allowed social and political animosities to spill over in the way we view them.
Even here in the Deep South, where a certain genteelness is supposed to be bred into our character, there is now an abundance of open hostility that has all but wiped out that cliched Southern Hospitality.
Try this experiment if you think I’m off base. The next time you’re out and about, observe the people around you. Make note of the ones that smile or offer a friendly hello. (And, yes, it stands to reason that, with more people back to wearing facemasks, you’re not going to be able to see their smiles — at least not on their mouths — but if you take the time to notice, you can see the smiles in their eyes.) I think you’re going to see more frowns, more looks of distrust, more people who refuse to even look their fellow passersby in the eye than you’ll see people going out of their way to congenial or friendly.
We’re all victims of this pandemic, but we can’t blame our growing inhumanity toward our fellow man solely on the virus. We’ve allowed dirty politics, greed, our rapidly ebbing work ethic, blather on social media, our growing fascination with the bizarre and morbid — as opposed to normalcy and good — and the growing chasm that is developing among different gender, racial and once private special interest groups to seek out the bad in people rather than the good. And in so doing, we alienate those we meet rather than offering them a kind word or even a helping hand.
We’ll never go back to the days of Mayberry and the friendly law enforcement agencies that needed only one bullet among them to maintain the peace. But we can — if we want to — find it in ourselves to make positive connections with our fellow travelers rather than looking for the negatives.
Yes, I think about that young barber I happened to meet on the streets of Albany. And I feel better for having engaged in a couple of moments of human contact with him. I only hope he too considers it a bright moment in an otherwise increasingly bleak world.
