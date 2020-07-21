“I like mine with lettuce and tomato. Heinz 57 and French fried potatoes.”
— Jimmy Buffet
Most of us are who we are because of lessons we learned along the way. As I watched the low-life sorts who took advantage of civil unrest across the country in recent weeks to break into businesses and steal items, I recalled vividly having the lesson of “Thou shalt not steal” hit home with me.
Growing up, I worked with my father in the summers. He was a brick mason/contractor, and I was toting bricks for him on weekends and in the hot summer months by the time I was 6 years old. There was a work ethic and a beauty to what he and his crew did, and while I probably didn’t appreciate it very much while I was doing it, that respect for people who actually got out and work for a living took root deep within me. To this day, I take the word of a working man over any fat cat who’s made his way in life through a gift for gab or through inheritance.
In any case, one summer when I was around 15 or so, one of my dad’s crews was working on a job in Fitzgerald. My Uncle Gerald Clements was working with that crew, and when lunch time rolled around on a particularly hot and draining summer day, I rode with Uncle Gerald to get lunch. Actually, I rode with Uncle Gerald to get his lunch. I had no lunch money. (I’m sure I’d spent a good bit of it playing the pinball machine at Ranze McClelland’s downtown game room, but that’s another story.) Probably, deep in my heart of hearts, I hoped Uncle Gerald would take pity on me and buy me some food. No such luck.
We went to Chicken Delite in downtown Fitzgerald, one of — of course — my favorite places to get fast takeout food. I’m sure I drooled a bit as Uncle Gerald ordered his chicken box. The gentleman running the business looked at me with a raised eyebrow, and I said — I’m sure quite pitifully, “Nothing for me.”
Chicken Delite had one of those windows that slides up and down when the people working wanted to take an order or keep out the heat, and after the gentleman took Uncle Gerald’s order, he left the window up. Sitting right beside the window, staying warm under a heat lamp, were little bags of perfectly browned French fries. My drooling increased in intensity. (Sidebar: Perfectly browned — and seasoned — French fries from Chicken Delite were among my most favorite foods in the world, it should be noted.)
Well, despite my upbringing, I was so hungry and desperate that day, I decided I had to have a Chicken Delite French fry. While the proprietor of the business had his back turned in the cramped little building, I reached through that left-open window and took a French fry, the longest, cooked-just-right, most perfect one on display. I just about had it out the window and in my possession when the gentleman turned his head slightly to the side. I froze, expecting some horrible type of punishment.
Instead, this is what the man said: “That’s a good way to get shot.”
Those seven words have haunted me for the rest of my life, and any time the subject of thievery has comes up since, I remember them. I also shudder when I think of how that one purloined French fry could have changed the course of my life.
I’ve certainly been no angel in the many years since that day, but the lesson I learned at the Fitzgerald Chicken Delite has remained with me.
Life indeed has a way of teaching us valuable lessons, if we’re only open to them. I’m fortunate that the only consequence of this long-ago lesson was a guilty conscience, one that has helped me resist any temptation that might compel me to take something that didn’t belong to me.
