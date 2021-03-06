“Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were.”
— Neil Young
“Things they do look awful cold. I hope I die before I get old.”
— The Who
Once, when someone was mad at me, that person tried to shake me by calling me “old man.”
I laughed.
While I have indeed stacked up a number of years, “old” is not an adjective that bothers me. Unlike these folks who are in an everlasting search for any kind of fountain of youth, I prefer to wear my years and scars as badges of honor.
I am, after all, living on borrowed time. Like almost all of us, I’ve had several brushes with death in my lifetime. And I’m sure, given my willingness to do a few crazy things with crazy friends while a younger man, there were probably other near-brushes that I didn’t even know about.
I remember when I was 6 years old, while with my family at someone’s lake house, complete with a pier out onto the water, I decided to jump off said pier. My, brother, sister and I — none of whom could swim — had been playing in the water near the lake’s edge under the watchful eye of our parents. But with our parents distracted, I for some reason thought it would be a good idea to jump off that pier. It was, after all, only a few feet farther out than the area we’d been splashing around in.
I clearly remember thinking I was going to drown: I went down once, bobbed up for only a brief instant, went back under — getting a mouthful of water in the process — and bobbed back to the surface for a second time. I started going down for a third time when a teenager swimming nearby happened to see me. She snatched me up and out of the water, which I did not re-enter the rest of the day.
I also recall as a senior at Irwin County High School an afternoon of joy riding with one of my two best high school friends. He had a Gran Torino that he loved, and we were cruising rather rapidly on a county-maintained road that intersected one of the county’s most traveled thoroughfares. My friend, who’s no longer with us, looked at me and said, “I’m not going to stop at this stop sign.”
I don’t remember my reaction ... I may have wet my pants. He speeded up as we approached the intersection and, true to his word, did not slow even an mph as we went through the intersection. I remember looking back — after I had mustered the courage to open my eyes — and seeing a car speeding through the intersection mere seconds after we went through.
There were other things ... like I said, we all remember those times vividly. And, of course, my borrowed time comes from the fact that I was spared from a disease that I recently discovered had a 4% recovery rate when I was diagnosed. And yet, here I am.
Old? I’ll take it. In the years I’ve had since my diagnosis, I’ve seen and experienced some pretty amazing things. And, quite frankly, despite the years that have passed, I still think the way I did when I was blazing through that intersection with my best friend, nothing but life laying out before us. (Ironically, that friend I loved so well died a month or so after graduation on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Life is strange.)
Now, a story.
I am not exactly the most patient person in a vehicle. I admit to shouting not-so-nice words at people who needlessly impede traffic flow, and I have absolutely zero tolerance for idiots — and, yes, I’ll call them that — who text while driving. I don’t actually drive a whole lot these days, but my patience has not improved in the least.
So, anyway, I was driving with a companion recently — someone who finds great humor in my impatience — and a car was puttering its way along at 20 mph in a 45 zone. I fumed until a section that would allow me to pass the turtle in the next lane came into view. Trying to calm down from my agitation, I muttered, “It’s probably some old person with nowhere to get to in a hurry.”
My companion said as we passed the vehicle, “Yep, it is an old person. I bet he’s at least 66.”
Touche ... ouch!
