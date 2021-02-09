“Glory days, how they pass you by. Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye.”
— Bruce Springsteen
I marveled, along with other sports fans, as 43-year-old Tom Brady led the surprising Tampa Bay Bucs to their Super Bowl win Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs and the defending Super Bowl champs’ excellent young quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Being a long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fan — and unable, NEVER!, to reconcile the fact that it was Brady who led his former team, the must-be-kicking-themselves-right-now, how’s-that-move-working-for-ya New England Patriots to the improbable (and stupidly managed on the Falcons’ part ... I ain’t ever getting over it!) win over an Atlanta team that had the game in the bag (sigh) — I never thought I’d find myself cheering for a Brady-led team. But he was masterful — thanks primarily to an exceptional offensive line — in the win over the Chiefs.
The seemingly ageless Brady’s showing also brought to mind a poem that’s always had a huge impact on my life: A.E. Housman’s brilliant “To an Athlete Dying Young.” And while those heart-wrenching words don’t apply to Brady, they certainly do to most every other person who’s ever played sports seriously and/or dreamed of a pro career in their sport of choice. (And, yes, I count myself among them.)
Housman comes out of the box with jolting words that tell of an athlete’s untimely death:
The time you won your town the race
We chaired you through the market-place;
Man and boy stood cheering by,
And home we brought you shoulder-high.
Today, the road all runners come,
Shoulder-high we bring you home,
And set you at your threshold down,
Townsman of a stiller town.
The comparison of holding the athlete up in victory and bringing him home in death (to a “stiller town”) is stunning. Then Housman offers words that, at first, seem convoluted but are actually gut-wrenchingly true to any athlete:
Smart lad, to slip betimes away
From fields where glory does not stay,
And early though the laurel grows
It withers quicker than the rose.
The young athlete is, Housman says, smart to die young before his talents fade and he must endure the fate that comes to all athletes: Becoming nothing more than a footnote in the history of their sport, their school, their team.
Eyes the shady night has shut
Cannot see the record cut,
And silence sounds no worse than cheers
After earth has stopped the ears.
What a relief, Housman says, for the now deceased young athlete: He or she doesn’t have to watch their records fall, and they do not have to endure the silence after a career filled with cheers. And, the poet noted, the athlete will not join ...
Runners whom renown outran
And the name died before the man.
Those of us who had our day in the sun of competition, no matter if it was a competition remembered by only a few, have felt the pain of time slowly erasing our accomplishments — meager and great — and we’ve had to relegate those accomplishments to memories that become, with time, ours and ours alone. Some, sadly, never do, and they live out a sad existence built around an elusive past that leaves the following years lacking in comparison.
No, we all eventually grasp, we’ll never be a Tom Brady. We’ll never even be remembered as an athlete who got to drink more than a sip from the victor’s loving cup. But, even as those days fade ever dimmer, diminished by the sands of time, we can still revel — if only in our memories — of those days of victory on the fields of play and recall the feelings of euphoria those victories brought us.
And we can find a measure of solace in the fact that even the greats who defy the limits of age will one day give in to the demands that time places on each of us.
