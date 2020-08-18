It's only words ...
-- The Bee Gees
All political posturing aside, the city of Albany owes the people of Dougherty County and even Lee and Terrell counties a completed -- and asphalt-based -- walking trail on the 13.1-mile corridor from downtown Albany to Sasser.
While some local politicians, succumbing to the outcry of what is a very vocal minority, have assured that group that they will "put important infrastructure measures above any talk of a trail system" and have brushed off any call to get moving on the Albany-to-Sasser rail trail, the promise the city signed off on five years ago continues to languish.
Some have used the old bait-and-switch tactic of musing that a "new commission" should not be bound by decisions made by an earlier board, implying that because Albany voted in a new mayor and two new commissioners, those new officials should have a say in determining how -- and if -- any money is spent on the rail trail.
That, folks, is total bull.
I was there five years ago when the Albany City Commission signed a contract that allowed for the purchase of the rail trail and a promise to complete the walking trail from Albany to Sasser in five years. When that contract -- and this was not an idea or a possibility or any other such hooey being floated around, it was a binding contract -- was signed, the estimated cost of the city's part of the deal was $1 million.
Now, just as that long ago decision to kick the city's sewer issues down the road by commission after commission allowed a "potentially $4 million problem" in the '50s to balloon into a massive $230 million problem today, the estimated cost of the walking trail promised by the city has risen to an estimated $5 million.
And while some say the trail is "secondary" in nature to "much more immediate concerns," nothing could be further from the truth. Albany is the last major city in the state not to complete and use a trail system to draw visitors, and it is losing potential economic development every day that 13-mile strip sits unpaved. And the trail is a great incentive for better health in a community that has alarming rates of diseases associated with poor diet and lack of exercise.
Also, in the era of COVID-19, a walking trail is the perfect outlet for shut-ins who are encouraged to get outside in the fresh air and to remain active.
Officials who try and sell the lie that the trail is "unwanted" and "unnecessary" are buying into the outcry from a few citizens who see anything that doesn't directly benefit them as a waste. And that "new commission" nonsense is just that, nonsense. When a city signs a contract promising to fulfill part of a bargain and doesn't do so, it is guilty of fraud and breach of contract, which it now faces for its inactivity.
Here's what makes the city's refusal to build the walking trail so brazen: The city's promise to build the trail was in return for a small amount of money to buy the property and rights to expand infrastructure along the trail, taking the city's utilities into Lee and Terrell counties. The city has already made well more than the $1 million it would have cost to follow through on its contractual obligations by using the property to extend sewer, water, gas and electric lines -- and generate significant income -- along the corridor.
Some city officials are basing their refusal to move forward with the walking trail on politics. That's total bull. The city government that was in place signed a binding contract promising to build the trail in exchange for expanding its utilities infrastructure. Not to do so is a shameful example of arrogance and failure to keep a promise. And that's a disgrace ... no matter who's making the decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.