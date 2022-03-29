“Knowing that you lied, straight-faced ...”
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Two U.S. presidential candidates cry foul over election losses and claim that the race for the highest office in the land was stolen from them.
Those candidates, of course ... Andrew Johnson in 1824 and Samuel Tilden in 1876.
While we’ve had enough claims and cries of stolen elections in the last few election cycles to fill several history books, the fact is that claims of malfeasance and corruption have surrounded the office throughout this country’s history. Jackson, a war hero, claimed that it was a behind-the-scenes deal cut by John Quincy Adams that allowed Adams to move into the White House, and Tilden and his supporters made the same claims against Rutherford B. Hayes, who was declared president after the contentious centennial election in 1876.
There are the naive among us — and, perhaps all of us have a little naivete when it comes to the belief in our country’s inherent honesty — who are fretting over “the future of our great nation” because of what is perceived as chicanery and down-right thievery when it comes to recent elections. The world weighed in on the George W. Bush “victory” over Al Gore that was essentially decided by political maneuvering — you remember, the one with the “hanging chads” — and both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have refused to accept their presidential fates in more recent elections.
So, no, the cries of stolen elections in America, while fresh in everyone’s minds, are nothing new.
And it is perhaps the growing disillusionment of American citizens in the trustworthiness of individuals who have held the office in recent years that has eroded the sanctity of the office to a point of no return.
We think of Richard Nixon and Watergate, a president who used dirty tricks and then lied about it to help win an election that he had in the bag. We think of Bill Clinton lying about having sex with a White House intern, about Ronald Reagan’s and Georgia H.W. Bush’s administrations essentially trading arms for drugs in the Iran Contra affair and trying to cover it up, of John Kennedy’s clandestine trysts while in office, the Teapot Dome Scandal, bribery schemes ...
Some have deemed former president Donald Trump the “Lyin’ King” for the abundance of proven untruths he told during his four years in office and for his personal peccadillos that often made headlines moreso than his policies, but Trump is simply one in a long line of presidential office-holders whose membership has developed often iffy relationships with the distinction between what is and what they say is.
Which kind of begs the question: Will there ever be a man or woman running the show as the most powerful human being in the universe whose proclamations will not be viewed skeptically, and not just because of political affiliation? That certainly is not the case with the man who succeeded Trump, and with the posturing having already begun for the 224 election, no one has appeared on the horizon who Americans can know beyond doubt is a person of truth and honesty. (Some may disagree, but I believe Jimmy Carter was the last such person to hold the office, and to a lesser degree, Brack Obama. The others ... no way.)
For so long in this country’s storied history, Americans — politics aside — have held their presidents up as shining examples of the best that a free and independent nation has to offer. A little digging, though — and now with 24-hour news cycles and relentless social media posters who have no relationship whatsoever with truth — and we see that our presidents have been often charismatic individuals who summarily dismissed that old Biblical admonition of the truth setting them free.
Politics, you see is a dirty business, a business of lies and deception. Sadly, that’s a truism we’ve all come to accept.
