“Where have all the good men gone And where are all the gods? Where’s the streetwise Hercules, To fight the rising odds?”
— Bonnie Tyler
I went with a friend to visit his mother not too long ago, and as I looked around her modest house, something occurred to me.
Hung on the walls of her living room, in places of prominence, were three photographs: Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama and Jesus.
It hit me a few days later, when I was thinking about an earlier visit to another friend’s house, that there was an eerie similarity — though striking difference — in the photographic tableaux that hung on my friends’ mothers’ living room walls. The difference is apparent. But hanging on the walls of my second friend’s home — in equally prominent places — were photographs of John Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Jesus. (Her Jesus, though, was a white Jesus.)
People used to do that, put photographs in their homes, alongside the family birthday, graduation and wedding pictures, of world leaders who impacted their lives.
I’m not a very social person, and I don’t get many invitations to visit people’s homes. But at no place that I’ve visited recently have I seen pictures of Joe Biden or Donald Trump, our two most recent presidents. As I pondered that quirk, it occurred to me that to have such photos in places of prominence would be a mockery. Neither of these two men is worth our admiration; neither has done anything that would be of significance to any other than their base voters who can’t see two inches beyond partisan politics.
And it made me sad.
We need politicians that are worthy of admiration, that usher in a new age that takes us beyond the petty bickering and us-vs.-them ethos to a time of us ... working together. With that in mind, I ask: Where are America’s new leaders, men or women who can unite us and break this gridlock of partisanship that almost daily threatens to erupt into violence and tear our country apart?
Kennedy and Obama were so admired because, as two of our country’s youngest presidents, they paved the way for new generations, helped break a malaise that had settled into the political status quo of their times. Neither was a very effective president in the overall scheme of things, but they did usher in radical change as the country’s first Catholic and black commanders in chief. Both, though — and this may have been attributed to their youth — were less successful presidents than they might have been because, I believe, they thought they had the political skills to unite the disparate views of the two factions that had started to drift in opposite directions in their ideology.
They foolishly believed — maybe a sign of arrogance or naivete — that no one could resist their charms, that they could win over political opponents. Each helped bring about radical changes, but each also fell well short of possibilities and hope that surrounded their elections.
A glance at the current political horizon is a scary visual. Nowhere in that immediate future are there young politicians ready to step forward and lead this country in a new, united direction. Instead, we see conservatives who are little more than “Trump lite,” political mercenaries who believe emulating their party’s standard-bearer through crass and uncompromising discourse is the way to go. And we see liberals who believe in tearing down all the foundations on which this country was built and setting up in its a place a nation that punishes rather than celebrates the work ethic of men and women who made this country great.
There are no Kennedys or Obamas or FDRs or young ideologues on the horizon who dream of American greatness, only politicians who want to elevate ideas that, we have observed, simply don’t work ... unless you happen to the on the “right” side.
We need for some real leaders to surface, for some individuals who care truly for America and not their party — or all their friends who look and think like they do — to step forward. We need some people whose pictures we can hang on our walls.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.