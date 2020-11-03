I’ve come to look for America.
— Simon & Garfunkle
I sit here on this election morning, looking out the window on a day that hasn’t yet dawned. Like just about everyone else in America, I’m long since tired of the election rhetoric that has cast a pall over our nation for the better part of the last two years.
As I sit here in the calm and quiet of a cool fall morning, I am not sitting in dread of what might happen after election results are announced. Unlike the Michael Reagans of the world — people who see rioters and looters hiding behind every bush as they gaze out from their enclaves of privilege — and the Colin Kaepernicks — who grabbed a moment to blame his diminished athletic skills on others and now wants to turn every institution in this country on its ear to suit his massive ego, an ego that gullible corporations like Nike, looking to cash in, have fed — I believe in America for what it always has, and I pray always will be.
Here’s what still puzzles me, though, as I, like the rest of the country — actually the world — wait for the election to finally, mercifully, end. The division in this country, which has expanded beyond a proverbial gap to a gaping chasm, is centered around our cult-like worship of a man who cares not one whit about the people who are mere acolytes and another whose most appealing quality is he’s not the other guy.
People are arming themselves, taking to the streets, promising chaos if their candidate doesn’t win the election. I’m dumbfounded, at a loss as to how a country that has been given the precious gift of freedom — of thought, religion, expression, and so much more — was forged, as it were, by men with a desire to escape the tyranny of a monarchy, could find itself worshipping at the feet of a megalomaniac (MAGAlamaniac?) who rules as if he were indeed an all-powerful entity and another who, again, is looked upon as a flawed candidate, at best, whose best campaign pitch is “I ain’t that other guy.”
Like the rest of the world, our country is in a mess. Despite vast knowledge and technological advancement at our fingertips, we cannot — and there’s plenty of blame to go around in this, starting at the top — seem to make inroads in the battle against an unseen enemy that is infecting and killing our citizens by the hundreds and thousands and yet is denied by the worshippers of he who would be king. (“Yeah, this so-called virus is just a hoax ... it’ll go away the day after the election.” Keep believing that and act that way starting tomorrow ... see how that flies for you.)
There will be cries of cheating, of a stolen election, this time tomorrow, no matter which side wins, and, yes, there will be some stupid acts by people who in some diminished way feel they are serving the master they’ve chosen to follow. But the bottom line is, I can’t imagine a country that’s been carved out of vast wilderness and made into the greatest civilization in the history of mankind imploding and reverting to chaos in support of an individual or a single political ideology, no matter how stronglythe true believers are swayed.
This country has always been about the greater good of the many, but not at the expense of the few. There’s room for all sets of beliefs. But chaos? Civil war? Over Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden? Please.
The America I know and love has plenty of room for both sides in this showdown, and it has space for others whose beliefs don’t align with either. The America I know will spend a few days mulling this minor, really, outcome and then get back to seeking cures for its ills and finding the innovations that will take us to new heights. And Election Day 2020 will slowly fade into one more blip on the radar screen. As it should.
