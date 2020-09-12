“Happiness is a warm gun (bang-bang, shoot-shoot).”
— The Beatles
America is gun-crazy.
So strong is our lust for weapons, we ignore the rising death toll from shootings by reacting with outrage to calls for some kind of response to the madness by screaming about our rights to own ever more guns. And we go out and buy more.
Albany has become a shooting gallery. Instead of — as Mr. Jones noted in the classic movie “Friday” — settling our differences by talking them out or even, in extreme cases, squaring off in a manly (or womanly) battle of fisticuffs, we pull our guns and start shooting.
We’ve become so accustomed to the gunplay, we don’t even respond with any sense of outrage or even concern when police report that there’s been another shooting ... and another ... and another. We simply ask, “Was it anywhere near me?” If the answer is no, we shake our heads and move on.
The knee-jerk reaction we’ve been spoonfed until we’ve internalized it by propagandists with agencies like the National Rifle Association is that any talk of controlling this madness of gun ownership is tantamount to an attack on our rights as human beings. Of course, said propagandists love it when there is a call to find a way to get this gun madness under control. That’s when they assure everyone elements of the government — usually it’s those scary left-wing liberals — are in the process of putting together legislation to “take our guns away.”
Which, of course, spurs the weak-minded followers to rush out and buy more — and more powerful — weapons.
Here’s the logic of most who have determined their lives are not complete if they don’t have a weapon strapped to their hip: We just have to buy more guns than the bad guys because that’s the only way we’ll be able to take them on.
The thought that maybe by putting stricter controls on weapon ownership might curtail gun violence by limiting ownership to those who can show a need and perhaps the responsibility for such ownership is deemed absurd by those who declare they’re good and ready to take the life of anyone who threatens their tranquility.
We don’t talk about it very much in polite society — especially with all that Black Lives Matter stuff going on — but the ugly reality of the current lawlessness in Albany is that it’s not that big a deal because the rash of shootings is taking place in African-American neighborhoods, and most are usually gang-related. If the 14 murders and almost daily shootings start to bleed over into the city’s north and west sides, you’ll no doubt hear an outcry the likes of which are rarely heard in this community.
Try selling that mindset to a mother whose 13-year-old has been gunned down because he was outside past a certain hour. Or see if your self-interest soothes a mother who has lost her 2-year-old in a senseless drive-by shooting.
I know, I know. It is our right as Americans to own weapons to protect ourselves or to hunt for food or even game. But surely even those of us who feel safer because we have a weapon that can take the life of another person in our possession could agree that our society would have fewer problems and we’d all feel safer if there were stricter controls on gun ownership. And don’t give me that “Anybody who wants one can get a gun.” That’s because we’ve made ownership less difficult than getting a driver’s license.
Or we can just arm ourselves to the hilt, prepare for the coming Armageddon and set up the barricades. So many of us long for the “good old days” ... the simple times of the Old West when there was a clear delineation between good and evil. Looks like we’re heading in that direction, but only when it comes to the rule of the gun. As the body count mounts.
