“And if you work with the rod and the reel, Tell my wife I am trawling Atlantis, And I still have my hands on the wheel.”
— Billy Joel
A bit of startling news is being reported out of Alaska. The state’s fisherman are edging toward panic mode as their waters, once teeming with the creatures, are now almost out of king crabs.
It seems a run on the crustaceans’ legs, apparently the most coveted delicacy among people who receive food stamps, in southwest Georgia has led to a shortage that may take decades to overcome.
“I just don’t understand it,” one exasperated Alaskan commercial fisherman told journalists who were reporting on the shortage. “We’ve had a few of the best years ever in harvesting king crabs lately. But all of a sudden, from what I hear, there is a run on them down South among people who get their groceries using EBT cards. The demand is so large, we can’t begin to keep up with it.”
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused the Alaskans of hoarding the delicacies and demanded that President Biden pass a law that makes king crab legs free to anyone who doesn’t want to pay for anything.
Yeah, I know, ridiculousness. But given the number of claims lately in this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature by (anonymous) contributors who swear they’ve seen people use their government-funded EBT cards to buy king crab legs — nothing else, mind you, just the crab legs — I figured it can’t be long before we start getting reports of shortages.
One thing must be for certain, though: People on government assistance love the hell out of some crab legs. How else do we explain away all these sightings (by God-fearing, hard-working, by-God Americans) of shopping carts filled with nothing but crab legs? It’s like people with EBT cards have stopped eating or drinking anything else, their subsistence now solely dependent on this rare treat. Of course, with this run on freebie king crab legs, how are hard-working, honest, God-fearing folk supposed to get in on the fine dining? Why the crab legs are all gone by the time they get off their second or third job and get to the markets.
Orrrrrrr ... just maybe somebody’s either fibbing or perhaps exaggerating a little bit? I mean, no milk? No cheese? No bread? No Doritos and Fanta Orange Sodas? Just all them crab legs filling up buggies right and left?
Maybe I’m off base here, but it reminds me somehow of all those stories about people who had to stand in grocery checkout lines for HOURS(!) waiting for people ahead of them in line checking out two (or three ... or FOUR! ...) carts filled up to overflowing with steaks, liquor, junk food, sodas, cigarettes and lottery tickets ... and (wait for it) ... PAYING FOR IT ALL WITH FOOD STAMPS!
Gosh, these sins against decent society happened so many times — and in amazingly similar circumstances ... the long waits, the overflowing buggies, the junk food — you have to wonder if the term urban legend has ever made its way to this part of the country.
OOH ... OOH ... WAIT! I forgot to tell you that when the woman with the food stamps (who, by the way, was always between 250 and 500 pounds) had some poor clerk push the groceries (THAT I PAID FOR WITH MY TAX DOLLARS) ... out the door, he took them to her brand new Cadillac or BMW ... while I paid for enough groceries to get me through the week and drove off in my 10-year-old beat-to-hell Dodge pickup.
All this grocery store drama reminds me of one of my favorite (not at the time, as you’ll see) grocery store stories. A long time ago, I was heading to a function at one of my daughters’ schools, and I was asked to bring a gallon of Hawaiian Punch (the perfect mixture of sugar, water and food coloring that all growing children need) for the after-party. I was running late, stopped off at a local grocery store and grabbed the nutritious drink off the shelf.
A lady got to the (lone, of course) checkout line a second or two before I did, so I politely asked her if she’d allow me to go ahead of her since I had only one item (to her full cart) and was headed to a function at my kid’s school. She stunned me — literally — when she said, “NO! You should have gotten here earlier if you’re in such a hurry.” (If she could only hear what I was thinking as I fumed through her checkout.)
I’ve often wondered since that day where that heartless old wench is today. If I were a betting man, I’d wager — if she’s still around — that she’s standing by the seafood counter at some local grocery store, watching people with EBT cards take the last of the king crab legs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.