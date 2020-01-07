And we’re just waiting for the world to change.
— John Mayer
As we sit in our homes, our workplaces and even our houses of worship, there’s an old Cold War feeling in the air, a niggling worry that something bad is going to happen. It’s the kind of worry Americans felt during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during the days of U.S.-USSR arms escalation.
Those of us who’d lived through those days enjoyed the decades of relative peace that took us through the ’80s and into the new millennium, free of global worries, until the terrorist attacks of 9-11 rocked us back to the reality that as long as there are zealots and megalomaniacal politicians, we can never really rest easy.
Given current world events, only the most naive who is paying even a little bit of attention would not be certain that there are people in other parts of the world who are plotting against this country, planning some kind of retaliatory attack that, should it succeed, will no doubt do great harm to the innocent.
Oddly enough, a slightly lesser feeling of the unease that recent world events have generated had settled on this community as we went through that two-plus weeks of general shutdown that’s called the Christmas/New Year’s holidays. With a stunning election having brought dramatic change to the usually steadfast Albany city government, change that reflected a growing mood of discontent in the community, a number of questions surround that board going into the new year.
The answers to these questions will go a long way in telling citizens of the community whether they can expect dramatic changes or just more of the same with different rhetoric:
— How will new Mayor Bo Dorough get along/work with City Manager Sharon Subadan? The last several years have seen the city manager become the driving force behind the city’s government with the mayor serving more as a figurehead who yielded little more leverage than one of the six commissioners. Dorough has indicated he plans to take on more of a leadership role, which could mean he’ll clash with Subadan, who serves at the pleasure of the commission. No matter anyone’s thoughts of the city manager, she has proven to be an action-oriented leader.
— How will the commissioners “align” themselves as they work to get a four-vote majority on issues that concern them? Dorough, Ward IV’s Chad Warbington and Ward VI’s Demetrius Young all talked about what they would do during winning campaigns, but the fact remains that the best and worst ideas take four votes to pass. The public should hope that the board doesn’t queue up in voting blocs, become I’ll-scratch-your-back, you-scratch-mine coalitions, but there’s talk that a lot of that is already going on in the lead-up to the new year.
— Who owes political favors to whom, and how much political capital must be expended to pay them off? Rumors of back-room deals have abounded in the aftermath of the elections, and the veracity of those rumors should become apparent soon enough. If the parties who were supposed to have been made promises for delivered votes start showing up on board appointment lists or come before the commission with a big ask, perhaps some of those rumors will prove to be well-founded.
— Who will become the new “lightning rod” for controversy? With Tommie Postell gone from the board, does any of the current members have the personality to make the often uncomfortable — and sometimes absurd — comments that at the very least make commissioners think about elements of an issue that they might not have considered.
— Both Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas favor reviving the consolidation issue so that the voters in the city can, once and for all, decide if it’s something they want. Will the heads of the two governing bodies be able to convince three other commissioners to join them in reviving the issue?
These and other questions should make government-watching an interesting activity as the new decade gets into full swing.
