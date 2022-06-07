“God, rest our souls, ‘Cause I know I might meet you up at the crossroads.”
— Bone Thugs n Harmony
There are plenty of people better suited to write this. But over the years, Anthony Parker’s and my paths crossed many times, and I feel obliged to offer a few parting words of respect to a man I grew to admire greatly.
I first met Parker — I called him “Doc” — when we were both much younger. As he told me about dreams he had for Albany Technical College all those years ago, it was easy for me to see that this was a man of vision. That many of the things we discussed in our early meetings would come to pass — and even exceed his expectations — let me know from the beginning that this was a man of substance.
My friend Glenn Singfield — who serves on the Albany Technical College Board of Directors — knew “Doc” better than I. As we reminisced about Parker’s impact on this community, Glenn said a couple of things that stood out. He said, “I know Dr. Parker had plenty of opportunities to go to other, bigger schools — he was so respected — be he stayed here out of his love for this community.”
And, Singfield added, perhaps nailing the essence of Parker, “He was a bridge-builder.”
The longest conversation I had with the man I called Doc came a few years back. We met for lunch at — where else — the dining room at his country club. I was going to file a story after we finished our conversation. He was going to play a round of golf.
One of the primary topics of our conversation that day was surviving cancer. I had only recently been declared in remission from my bout, and he was in the recovery stages, having only recently been giving the OK to return to a “lesser level of normal” than his typical go-go-go.
We had a long, leisurely conversation that day, and while the purpose of our meeting was to discuss his career, his health and his plans for the future, he had a lot of questions for me about my cancer treatment. Our mutual therapy session stretched out over most of an afternoon ... until he realized he had a round of golf to shoot. But talking with Doc about his experiences in the hospital — about having his wife record and bring him daily reruns of his can’t-miss favorite show, “Perry Mason,” was a quaint memory.
The last few times I talked with Doc was about his push to generate interest in Albany Tech’s Adult Education program. He, Adult Ed Supervisor Linda Coston and staff in that department opened my eyes to a program that has the capacity to change Albany ... if only local citizens who feel stuck in going-nowhere jobs would take advantage of the program.
“Carlton, a person can go through one of our programs and, in a matter of weeks, get jobs that will allow them to build life-changing careers,” he told me, with the same boyish enthusiasm he had when we first met.
Then he told me about running into a student who had graduated Albany Tech and was now earning a living that puts him well above the median income in the southwest Georgia region.
“That young man said he didn’t get it at first, but that one of our programs had given him the opportunity to live a kind of life he’d never dreamed of,” Parker said. “That’s what we want the community to see ... that they can, with just a little work, do the same thing.”
I was, like many of his friends and admirers, stunned to hear of Parker’s passing on Monday. It was hard for me to imagine Albany Technical College, and indeed southwest Georgia, moving forward without him. Doc and I had talked about sitting down for one more story about the Adult Ed program, about him making one more pitch for the program. Now that won’t happen.
But if there are those out there who feel that they’re stuck in a job going nowhere, that the interruption of their education when they were younger has them trapped, consider Parker’s plea and give the Albany Tech Adult Ed program a try. You’ll be part of preserving a legacy that is worthy of such honor.
