“Honey, Oh, sugar, sugar, You are my candy girl.”
— The Archies
I agree with Jerry Seinfeld: One of the good things about growing up is that you — and you alone — get to decide what you eat and when you eat it.
As the comedian once noted: “Sometimes I’ll call my mother just to let her know I’m ‘spoiling my appetite.’ Because one of the things you realize as an adult is that, while you may indeed spoil your appetite, there’s going to be another coming along right behind it.”
(SIDE NOTE: It should be pointed out at this point that doctors and dentists are no doubt secretly pleased that a lot of adults think this way. They’ve got to pay, after all, for their new homes, trophy wives, luxury vehicles and malpractice insurance.)
I remember growing up how the three Fletcher kids got one Coke a week, and on good weeks there might be a candy bar thrown into the mix. As I’ve pointed out in this space before, trying to stretch that one Coke out over as long a period as possible without a) it going flat or b) a brother or sister pilfering a swig from your bottle was an ongoing challenge.
(SIDE NOTE II: I know parents today who do not allow their kids to have even one sip of Coke or any other sugar-infused drink. To those parents, I say, good for you and way to go. You have given your kids an early start toward a life of eating well. Of course, I’m of the mind that denying kids the taste of Coke amounts to cruelty, but that’s just me.)
I used to be kind of embarrassed — I’d look around to see if anyone I knew was watching — when I’d go into a convenience store and find myself perusing all the selections on the candy aisle. I have told the lie that I was looking for treats for my kids before, only to have the person to whom I’d told that lie walk out of the store and see me munching on a Reese’s Cup, unable to wait until I’d driven out of the parking lot to start placating my sweet tooth.
A squawker noted recently that he/she could not find a regular (and wonderful!) Snickers bar anymore, instead coming across all manners of flavored Snickers. It’s the same thing with Reese’s Cups (a food of the gods if there ever was one): They have pretzels and Reese’s Pieces (sorry, E.T., they do not hold a candle to the original) and a lot of other substitute things inside the chocolate that just weren’t meant to be there. (They didn’t say in that old commercial, after all, “Hey, you got chocolate on my pretzel.” Geesh!)
Some candies that we had back in the day have stood the test of time and are rotting kids’ teeth today just like they did back then. If you are looking for something to spoil an appetite with, there’s nothing better than Reese’s Cups, Snickers, Coconut Long Boys (yummy!), malted “Robin’s Eggs” (sorry, Whoppers are a barely sufficient substitute), Hershey’s Kisses, Almond Joy, Lemon Heads, Red Hots, jaw breakers, even Pay Days.
Some of the other candy that has, apparently, fallen by the wayside — or if they’re still around they were not favorites: Zero bars, Sugar Daddys and Sugar Babys (great flavor, but too hard to eat), Mary Janes, Chik-o-Stix, Mike ‘n Ike, Jujubes, chocolate-covered marshmallows (yuk!) and the flavored wax harps that we used to annoy our parents with. (You could blow into them and make all kinds of shrill noises, then chew on the wax when you grew tired of the noise. There were wax lips, too.)
Granted, it’s pretty sad that a person who has far exceeded the age of consent has such a working knowledge of stuff our mother used to call “junk.” But you know what they say about one man’s junk ... I say, “Eat up!”
