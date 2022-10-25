“The crowd gathers ‘round an angry young man, facedown in the street with a gun in his hand in the ghetto. And his mama cries.”
— Elvis Presley
It’s a phenomenon we all experience. You’ll be doing something you do over and over, so much so that you sometimes do it without even thinking about it, and suddenly the impact of what you’re doing hits you out of the blue, and you feel it deeply.
That’s what happened to me this morning when I was writing a story about the Albany Police Department’s arrest of four young men on armed robbery charges.
In this day and age when people are offended by anything they can interpret to be disrespectful, I risk backlash by noting that the four thieves who were arrested were, yes, young men, but they were really only boys, ages 19, 18, 18 and 17. Of course, since the police report sent to media indicated the four may have been involved in gang activity, it’s hard to look at them as innocent victims of circumstance.
But I couldn’t help but wonder what these young men’s lives were like. Were they lured into the gangster lifestyle early on, or did they come to it on a whim, planning a stupid criminal act on the spur of the moment in a state of boredom? Are their mothers, their parents, worried about them, about their future as they face serious incarceration time based on the fact they had a number of weapons in their possession when they were captured?
Does anyone care about these young men, who in the prime of their lives chose a criminal life over being a productive citizen?
I can’t help but think that if someone outside the “gangsta” lifestyle (which is a tragic waste, no life at all) had gotten to them — a relative, a pastor, a teacher, a business leader — maybe one or two or three or even all of these young men would be facing college exams and learning the ins and outs of a new career rather than facing daily life in a cage. Maybe they’d spend their free time with a significant other, planning a fun weekend or a life together away from the grit and grime of criminal street life.
So much money is sent to communities these days by state and federal governments to help prevent young men and boys like these from turning to the streets for companionship, and local citizens support these programs with their tax dollars and their donations to nonprofits. Sadly, gang membership and crime stats keep moving upward. Which indicates that what we’re doing is not working.
I point no fingers and place no blame on anyone, but I’m convinced the problem with youngsters turning to crime and gangs lies primarily in the home. Yes, there are kids who are given everything in life they ask for (which leads to problems of another sort) who resort to criminal activity. But, for the most part, the young criminals of today come mostly from broken and single-parent homes. The breakdown of the family unit — and the breakdown of decency and morality in society — is a gateway to young people finding criminal activity alluring.
Kids who have no parent or person of authority telling them why a peer of theirs making triple the money that older successful businessmen and -women make is no reason to consider a life of crime because the consequences — and there will always be consequences — are too harsh, are easy prey for the ones who recruit youngsters to advance their criminal activities. There’s no one telling them that, even as they add to their growing pile of ill-gotten goods and money, they are moving closer to a life behind bars or, worse, death.
I couldn’t help but wonder where all the social programs were for these four young men as they were taken into custody and delivered to the local jail. I couldn’t help but wonder if they had parents, kin or loved ones who cared about their arrests. And I couldn’t help but wonder — damn it — how they had reached the disconnect with society that they thought it was OK to hold a gun on someone and take that person’s money and possessions.
If the answers aren’t with all these multimillion-dollar government programs, with all these churches that ask for contributions for alternatives that are supposed to stop things like this from happening, with parents who give young men like these life and then leave them to fend for themselves, I’d like to know where they lie. And I’d also like to know just who out there is actually searching for real answers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.