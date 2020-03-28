“Business is business, and it’s a murder most foul.”
— Bob Dylan
With a large amount of free time on our hands, many of us have turned to an old standby to get through sheltering-in-place: Music.
Maybe you’re listening to the radio, you’re downloading music off the web, or you’ve broken out the old CDs or vinyl albums to get your fix. Doesn’t matter. There’s something in music that helps us get through troubled times.
If you’ve got 17 or so minutes to spare, I have a suggestion: Check out the magnum opus of a song Bob Dylan just released on his website. It’s called “Murder Most Foul,” and I daresay it’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard before, even from the man who is known for stepping outside the accepted norms of modern music. About the only song that I can think of that comes close is Don McLean’s “American Pie” from 1972.
In a brief post on his website, Dylan offered little information about “Murder Most Foul,” although he did send out best wishes to his fans coping with the coronavirus: “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you.”
I offer this take on the song after listening to it just once. It deserves many listens, if only to catch the snippets of American history and pop culture available with each following couplet. That Dylan would glean tidbits from various eras of American life and weave them together into a seamless collection that is at the same time haunting, thrilling, breath-taking, funny and just sad is no surprise. He’s been doing that for decades, even won a Nobel Prize for his efforts.
But to do it over such a wide and expansive set of eras, with no concern for chronology, is stunning.
“Murder Most Foul,” for me, gets off to an inauspicious start. After outlining the circumstances surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy — in gory detail — Dylan falls into one of his songwriting tricks that has served him well over his career — turning cliches on their ear and making them somehow not trite but endearing. Here, though, they seem less so, distracting even.
But about a third of the way through the song, Dylan turns to the imagery and word mastery that have marked his 78 years. He references cultural events as far-reaching and unconnected as possible, as if someone took Wikipedia posts and just threw them out at random.
Before the song ends — and you don’t want it to ... the violin, piano and subdued cymbals offering perfect counterpoint to Dylan’s ragged-but-sublime voice — the master references the Beatles, “Ferry Cross the Mersey,” Woodstock, Altamont, “Down in the Boondocks,” Wolfman Jack, Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby, “Only the Good Die Young,” Eagles Don Henley and Glenn Frey, Etta James, Stan Getz — which Dylan rhymed with “’Blue Sky’ and Dicky Betts” — “Another One Bites the Dust,” Carl Wilson, the Who’s “Tommy” and that rock opera’s “Acid Queen.”
The assassination of Kennedy — which Dylan calls in the song “a day that will live in infamy” — is the theme around which the tune is based, and the lyricist even uses the slain president’s own words to stunning effect: “When you’re down in Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe. Don’t ask what your country can do for you.”
My favorite lyric, though, is a Shakespeare-worthy couplet that ends verse one, two lines that in their simplicity sum up this 17 minutes of mastery: “Wolfman, oh wolfman, oh wolfman howl. Run-a-dub-dub, it’s murder most foul.”
Suggestion: Don’t worry about reading the lyrics beforehand. Enjoy them in the context of the song. For this is more than just a song, it’s an experience. It’s a gift from one of music’s greatest masters. And Dylan may have come up with just the thing to help us get through these COVID-19 blues.
