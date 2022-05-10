“Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology ...”
— Sam Cooke
There’s this thing the clever among us say when we’re talking about learning how to do something; we call the task “101,” as in “house painting 101.” The phrase is a nod to the numbering system of college classes ... everyone who went even one semester to college is familiar with English 101.
Back in the day, in less genteel times, we used another phrase to talk about classes and tasks that were designed for the more academically challenged among us. We called them “bonehead classes.”
(NOTE: And, yes, in my illustrious educational career, I took my share of bonehead classes. Enough said.)
I use that little bit of ancient history to introduce this “course” I’m offering today that I think is way past overdue. Forget the confusion that is part of our “three branches of government” on the national level, I think we all need a refresher course on our local government. Many of the comments I’ve read and heard lately — from participants in this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature and just on-the-street conversations — show that there are many of us who have no concept of the way our local government is set up. I will try to help in that regard with my “Bonehead Government 101” course.
(NOTE II: If you’re one of those who likes to read hidden intent in the things you peruse, the use of “bonehead” and “local government” in the same sentence is merely coincidental ... for the most part.)
♦ There are three taxing agencies in Dougherty County: The Dougherty County School Board, the Dougherty County Commission and the Albany City Commission. Each of them gets a piece of your hard-earned paycheck.
♦ Dougherty County does have one of the highest tax rates in the state among Georgia’s 159 counties (not the highest, as so many proclaim), but it might surprise you how that tax money is collected and distributed. The School System, not the city, is the largest collector of your tax money with a 18.149 millage rate. Dougherty County has the second-highest rate (15.569) and the city of Albany has the lowest rate (9.630).
♦ There are seven members on each of the three taxing boards:
School Board: Chairman Dean Phinazee (District 6) and board members Robert Youngblood (District 1), Norma Gaines-Heath (District 2), Velvet Poole (District 3), Melissa Strother (vice chair, District 4), James Bush (District 5), Geraldine West-Hudley (at-large)
County Commission: Chairman Chris Cohilas, Ed Newsome (District 1), Victor Edwards (District 2), Clinton Johnson (District 3), Russell Gray (District 4), Gloria Gaines (District 5), Anthony Jones (District 6)
City Commission: Mayor Bo Dorough, Jon Howard (Ward I), Jalen Johnson (Ward II), Dip Gaines (Ward III), Chad Warbington (Ward IV), Bob Langstaff (Ward V), Demetrius Young (Ward VI)
♦ The districts for the School Board and County Commission are the same, while the wards that make up the City Commission are drawn up differently. The mayor and county commission chairman are elected by city- and countywide ballots, while the School Board chair is selected by board members.
♦ County and school board races are partisan; thus candidates must run as a member of the Republican or Democratic parties. City elections are nonpartisan, so party affiliation is not required.
♦ The school board has sole authority over the school system, and while city and county officials can weigh in on educational issues, the school board has final say.
♦ The county commission’s jurisdiction is the unincorporated portion of the county; the city’s is within the city limits.
♦ Many statewide offices (i.e. sheriff, judges, tax director) fall under the purview of the county by state law. The city commission is responsible for utilities within the city (and some outside), and the city is in charge of recreation, city- and countywide. The city also manages fire protection, while the county is in charge of Emergency Medical Services. (Because the city worked out an agreement on such necessities, the city and county are seen to be operating without a duplication of services, which the state requires.)
These are just a few of the items that often confuse residents. We’ll follow up with more in Bonehead Government 102. (If you have questions that confuse you, send them to me, and I’ll try to find the answer.)
