“Everywhere there’s lots of piggies, living piggy lives. You can see them out to dinner, with their piggy wives. Clutching forks and knives ... to eat their bacon.”
— The Beatles
A few years back, I took an hour or so off work to attend an event at my daughter’s school. I offered to pick up some form of snack — might have been a gallon of punch or a mixed bag of chips, my memory’s not that good — from the grocery store on my way to the school. But I was on a tight timeline.
I ran into the grocery store, grabbed the item and headed for checkout. It was in the middle of the day, so only one cashier was on duty. Just as I got to the checkout counter, a women pushed a loaded cart in a second or two ahead of me. I knew I was cutting it close, so I asked the lady, “Ma’am, I’m running late to get to my daughter’s school. I have this one item and you have a whole cart full. Is there any way you’d let me go ahead of you so I can attend my daughter’s event?”
I’d done that for others on several occasions: If somebody came to a checkout line and had only a few items while I was buying a lot of stuff, I’d invite them to go ahead of me. Always seemed the polite thing to do.
You can no doubt imagine my surprise when this woman got a look of pure hatred on her face and said, “No, I will not let you get ahead of me. I was here first. If you were in a hurry, you should have gotten here sooner.”
I merely said, “Well, ma’am, I hope someone can repay you for your attitude at some point in your life,” but while I waited for the cashier to ring up her massive purchase, I cursed her under my breath with every four-letter word I knew and a few more I made up in my anger.
I thought about that women the other day when I went to a grocery store to pick up a few necessities. There were a few checkout lines open this time, but all of them were backed up into the food aisles with rush-hour shoppers who’d, no doubt like me, thought they’d zip into the supermarket and pick up a few things and get the heck out of there. (It’s all about the timing.)
Anyway, as all of us waited in line — most, admittedly, much more patiently than I — I couldn’t help but take note of two people in particular, people whose shopping carts were filled to overflowing with pretty much any kind of name-brand junk food you can buy. And, as it turned out, both of these women were paying for their haul with EBT cards. Now, I’m not going to get into a discussion about who should and shouldn’t have their food paid for by others who work for a living. We all have crosses to bear at this time in our lives.
What I will talk about, though, is the attitude of both of these women who — I think it’s worth noting — would probably have to get on one of those super-duper, heavy-duty scales to determine their weight. We all have our battles of the bulge, but these two had obviously surrendered.
Anyway, because of the large number of customers in the store, the poor, harried cashiers at the checkout counters were having to ring up the purchases, then bag the groceries. Most customers, obviously trying to cut their time in the store and — I would hope — out of a sense of decency, helped bag their own groceries. Not the two I watched with a growing sense of resentment. They did not lift a finger to bag these groceries, groceries I think it’s again worth noting, that I and the other shoppers in the store had bought for them.
When the cashiers finished bagging their groceries, the duo waddled out the door, to the mumbles of disgust from many who waited in line behind them.
Again, I don’t know if either of these women was gaming the system and receiving free food they were not entitled to. I’ll save that discussion for another day. But watching them stand there, not lifting a finger to help young cashiers who were struggling to keep up with customer demands, was about as disgusting a display as I’ve seen in some time. At least since that hateful woman refused to let me ahead of her in the checkout line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.