“If memories were all I sang, I’d rather drive a truck.”
— Rick Nelson
As the Jimmy Castor Bunch sang back in the day, “What we’re gonna do right here is go back, back into time.”
Travel with me, if you will, back to the days when you were a high school student, 16, 17, 18 years old and starting to establish your own personality, dealing with a strong desire to cut the apron strings, so to speak, and become your own person.
As you ponder those days — and it doesn’t matter if they were 50 years ago ... or 40 ... or 30 — think about the fun things you and your pals used to do as you dealt with the raging hormones that were coursing in your body, the things that you did to blow off the abundant energy that was constantly rekindled with each new day.
Some of you played sports — organized or just with your buds — some of you helped organize and went to dances, sock hops and the like; some of you threw parties — impromptu and lavish to-dos — you rode around city squares, looking for like-minded friends eager for the same kinds of adventures.
A lot of the things you did would have been deemed perfectly permissible by parents and the keepers of the peace, but some of it was iffy at best. Some were the kinds of things that get young people into trouble, but they were things you did — with peer pressure mounting all around you — so that you didn’t face the unforgivable teenage wrath that comes with being an outsider.
(SIDE NOTE: I think it’s one of life’s great ironies — a handed-down from generation to generation mystery — that a lot of parents blow their top when their offspring get into trouble for doing the same kinds of things they did when they were young. I get it; it comes with being a parent. But I’ve had friends who punished their children rather harshly for doing things that didn’t come close to the shenanigans they got up to when struggling through their own teenage years.)
The thing about all these things we did as we matured toward adulthood — and, yes, it’s very true that girls mature way faster than boys ... no need to argue, it just is — is that they are among the things that make up the memories we carry with us as we navigate our way through middle age on to those golden years. (With so many of us, it should be pointed out, our exploits grow much more daring and the parts we played in said exploits much bolder than they actually were as the passage of time renders the details of such events a little fuzzy around the edges.)
I was thinking about some of those grand old times recently when I happened to encounter a group of young people who were in the process of going through some of their memory-making moments. It wasn’t one of those “Rebel Without a Cause” moments, nothing like that. It was just one of those times where a group got together for a (chaperoned) gathering and hung out.
Here’s what I noticed as I watched this coming-of-age ritual play out: Except for small groups of two or three here and there, the overwhelming majority of the attendees at this shindig sat off to themselves, looking at or texting on their cellphones. I kept waiting for some kind of signal or ritualistic encounter to take place — and it may have after I left ... I was only there a short while — and for the kids to start doing the kind of fun things kids nowadays do.
But, nope. Just texting. And cellphone watching.
No, I am not a huge fan of this amazing technology that the younger generations cling to so obsessively now. Cellphones are conveniences to me, but I am not tied to mine (often to my boss’s consternation) to the point that I could not survive more than a few minutes without it, as so many young people are now entwined.
I just left that gathering wondering what kind of stories these kids would relive when they moved on past adolescence to adulthood. “Hey, man, remember that text I sent Bobby back in 11th grade? That one that made him so mad?” ... “Remember that insta pic I sent of Lisa that embarrassed her, the one that showed her stuffing down a Twinkie when she thought no one was around?” ... “Man, Jimmy was so upset when no one liked his tweet about his new shoes. Remember that?”
Ahh, those golden memories ... how they linger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.