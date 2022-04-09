“Plucked her eyebrows on the way, Shaved her legs and then he was a she … She says, ‘Hey, babe, Take a walk on the wild side.’”
— Lou Reed
I got an email the other day that I puzzled over for quite a bit before figuring it out. The person who sent it — and it was a singular person — kept referring to himself as “they.”
I read and reread the email a couple of times before it dawned on me that this person had made the decision to identify through the pronoun “they,” for what purpose God only knows.
I’ve gotten a few emails lately from people who find it necessary — and, again, the Guy Upstairs maybe can answer the “why” when it comes to such nonsense, but I have a feeling even He, in his infinite wisdom, might not have a ready answer — to include in their correspondences their list of preferred pronouns to which they’ll respond.
To which I say, “Gee, thanks, ‘they,’ but I’ll stick with your name and/or any pronoun that’s appropriate to your gender. And if I’m not quite sure of said gender, I’ll just go with the tried-and-true standby ‘you.’”
Let’s forget all the gender identity hoo-rah that has seemed to proliferate with certain individuals and groups for a brief period the last little while. I’ll even allow you the point that you’re free to call yourself anything you’d like. But if you think I’m going to refer to you, an individual, with a plural pronoun because ... well, that’s kind of it, I don’t quite know what the because is ... that’s how you “identify,” well you can save those extra keystrokes on your email.
All this started with people like the talentless singer Demi Lovato, who at 28 quickly aged out with her teenybopper fan base when they grew up and grew some taste, and others like her declaring that they were “non-binary” and that from now on she/they want to be referred to individually as “they” and “them.” (Of course, given this obviously confused individual’s well-publicized personal issues, I can see where she might want to be able to lay the blame on someone other than herself for her choices, so she came up with a fictitious “they” to help her cope with decisions she made.)
And, of course, the handful of people who actually like Lovato’s music and the entertainment media quick to give in to the whims of such idiocy in hopes of ingratiating themselves, quickly acquiesced. And suddenly this person who failed miserably in handling a single personality finds herself in her own private little world where she gets to be in charge of a fictitious group that makes up her identity.
As you might guess from the preceding, I’m not exactly a fan of this person’s music, nor am I moved by her attempts to bend gullible people to her idiotic will. But even if I liked her music and thought she had a thimbleful of common sense, I still wouldn’t call her they or them, no spite intended or necessary. See, I kind of grew up on grammar rules that, while perhaps antiquated by the standards of people whose ego leads them to believe they can change such rules at will, are still applicable to our language.
And there is nothing in any grammar book that indicates it’s correct to randomly assign yourself pronouns that do not agree with your gender or your number. What that means is that female people have specific pronouns (i.e. she, her), as do males (he, him). And singular people get singular pronouns, not plural ones like they and them, no matter how self-important they think they are.
As for this nonsense of randomly “deciding” your gender identity, you can’t do that no matter how confused you might be. Sure, there are people who feel led to change their gender because they genuinely were biologically assigned the “wrong” genitalia at birth. These people, I believe, have a legitimate claim and the right to make the necessary changes that allow them to find their true selves.
Desperate pop tarts randomly deciding on designations that have no basis in reality does not fit into anyone’s concept of what it means just to be a human being. And, if it did, I would “assign” myself designation as “one handsome dude” (see accompanying photo) and require that everyone refer to me as “your highness.” But since I have at least a passing acquaintance with reality, I’ll just stick with he and him. Those pronouns sure beat a lot of the things I’ve been called lately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.