“I wanna be elected!”
— Alice Cooper
In a day less than three weeks from now, the citizens of Albany — the ones who vote, at least, and that is an important factor to keep in mind — will elect a mayor and two city commissioners, one of the latter who’ll become a first-time board member.
I’m not going to throw out one of those many tired bromides — “This is the most important election of our lifetime” ... “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain” ... “All government is local government” ... well, I guess I kinda did throw them out there — but I did want to remind people in this fractured city that’s part of an even more fractured country that they collectively have the power and authority to decide what kind of government they want going forward.
This won’t apply in the Ward VI race — where Leroy Smith, Demetrius Young and John Hawthorne, none of whom have held elected office, are seeking the seat that has long been held by Tommie Postell — but the reality of the other two seats up for grabs (mayor and Ward IV) is this: If you like the direction that the city has been moving in over the past several years, you can make sure it continues by casting your vote for the incumbents: Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Ward IV Commissioner Roger Marietta.
If you think the city government should move in another direction, you should cast your vote for the challengers: Edward Allen, Bo Dorough, Henry Mathis, James Pratt Jr., Omar Salaam or Tracy Taylor in the mayoral race and Chad Warbington in Ward IV.
Of course, asking voters to select candidates based on whether they want to continue the status quo or they want what candidates are assuring them is radical change is an oversimplification. Elections — from the highest level (obviously!) to those that have only minimal local interest — are often won not by the best candidate, the most qualified, the most experienced or the one with the best plan for the office he or she is seeking. No, elections are way more frequently won by the candidate who tapped into the fears and inner prejudices of the most people, the smoothest talker, the one with the most money, the sneakiest or, hell, the cutest.
What politicians have learned over the years is that, no, it’s not always the economy, stupid, and it’s not always going to be that perfect 10-step plan that would indeed solve many of the issues faced by the electorate. It’s more personal interaction, connecting with people in some manner that convinces them you would indeed address their concerns. Or it’s being funnier ... or meaner ... or bat-$#!+ crazier ... or having the cutest brown eyes ...
Asking people to see beyond the superficial to the issues is like asking people not to stop and gawk at the scene of an accident. Chances of that happening are, as they say, slim and none. If we want the best candidate in positions where they’re making decisions that impact our day-to-day lives, what we can do is — and I know this is asking a lot — find out what these candidates actually stand for before election day.
Don’t vote for Candidate A because he goes to your church or because she is married to your barber or he talked loud at a community meeting. Don’t vote for Candidate B because she made the most promises (most of which she’ll never be able to keep ... it’s a seven-person committee, folks, and your candidate has to have three other votes to make anything happen) ... or, for God’s sake, because he is white or black or brown or male or female.
At one point during this campaign, I thought about endorsing candidates in the three races, to use whatever little bit of influence I might have to suggest best candidates in each position. I have, up until recently, covered every commission meeting that’s been held, and I’ve talked at length with the men and women on that board in my capacity as a journalist. But I’m a human, too, and I think that my own choices in each race — being 100% above-board here — might be influenced by some of the same things I warned you to avoid.
So I’ll just say read up on the candidates — the individual stories that have run in The Herald over the past eight days and will continue through Friday are a good place to start — talk to them if you get the opportunity, and choose wisely. After all, this could be the m .... well, you know.