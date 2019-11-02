“Christmas, Christmas, come check out my wish list. Have I been a good boy? That’s none of your business.”
— Krispy Kreme & Money Maker Mike
During a no-carb business lunch Thursday at a local chain restaurant, there was a sudden and brief lull in the conversation. I caught a snippet of something and turned my head like dogs do when they sense those subsonic sounds that no one else can hear. I thought I was mistaken, but, no, there it was.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year ...” by one of those Dean Martin Rat Pack-sounding guys.
Thursday was Halloween.
I know. I know. I’m letting my general disdain for Christmas music cloud my objectivity. But Christmas songs on Halloween? Couldn’t there at least have been a little “Over the river and through the woods ...” in honor of Thanksgiving in between? Or maybe there was, but the Thanksgiving songs must have played some time around Labor Day. Or couldn’t they have at least played Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” on the day of candy gathering?
About that not really caring for Christmas music so much ... Here are the Christmas songs I don’t ever mind hearing: “Father Christmas” by Greg Lake, “Please Come Home for Christmas” by the Eagles, and “Christmas” by Krispy Kreme and Money Maker Mike. That’s it. Conversely, Christmas music became anathema to me when they put out two of the most absurd songs ever recorded: “Jingle Bells” by the barking dogs and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” by somebody who never should have been allowed near a microphone or a tape recorder.
I know retailers want to get asses in the seats, so to speak, earlier and earlier so that they can have an even greener Christmas. But playing Christmas music, breaking out the newest Walmart ad campaign that will make you hate some random classic rock song (I still haven’t forgiven AC/DC for letting the Mart use “Back in Black.”), or putting up tinsel and other decorations just as the leaves are starting to turn is getting out of hand.
So I am hereby proposing the following unofficial rules that should be followed:
♦ No Christmas music, ad campaigns or decorations until Dec. 1 or until the last of the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are eaten, whichever comes first;
♦ There’s only one New Year’s song — “Auld Lang Syne” — so until Dropkick Murphys or Khalid comes up with an acceptable song to mark the New Year, no New Year’s Baby photos or playing of ALS except in the week starting Dec. 26;
♦ Steve Earle’s “Johnny Come Lately” should be adopted — and played regularly for a good two weeks out — as the official post-Vietnam Veterans Day anthem;
♦ Whoever thought it was clever — or maybe kitsch — to have hair metal bands like Warrant, Winger, Motley Crue and Poison sing traditional Christmas songs ... it wasn’t. Don’t ever do that — or put together “A Gangsta Rap Christmas” album — again;
♦ Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” and Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” should be designated by Congress as the official songs of summer, but the Bananarama video should be forever banned from the airwaves and/or youtube;
♦ We need more Thanksgiving songs. The National Endowment for the Arts or some group should award a grant for aspiring/starving artists to come up with a song to celebrate the holiday of overindulgence. And the song must include the word “stuffing” but cannot under any circumstances mention “Black Friday;”
♦ Radio stations that play either the barking dogs’ “Jingle Bells” or “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” should lose their broadcasting license;
♦ The Aforementioned “Monster Mash” should be made the official national Halloween song (with Jim Stafford’s “Swamp Witch” getting a nod as a backup), and songs with Halloween-type titles — i.e. the Eagles’ “Witchy Woman,” the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” Bruce Springsteen’s (or Rage Against the Machine’s) “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” Kanye West’s “Monster” — should be played throughout October.
Let’s follow these simple rules so as not to put anyone off their lunch when the David Bowie/Bing Crosby collabo on “Little Drummer Boy” starts playing over the PA system in mid-July.