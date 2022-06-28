“What if God was one of us? Just a slob like one of us? Just a stranger on the bus Tryin’ to make his way home?”
— Joan Osborne
There’s been a lot of hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth lately about a new report showing a marked decline in the membership, attendance and even beliefs espoused by religious institutions in America.
For a country founded, mostly, on religious principles, America, some are saying, is hell-bound.
COVID, of course, has to be factored in when any survey over the last couple of years is conducted. Churches were, for the most part, ordered to close their doors, and some that wanted to show that their “faith in God” was stronger than any man-made disease and ignored the order saw many members become sick and even die from the virus.
(NOTE: In no way setting myself up as a spokesperson for God, I can’t help but think that He must have wondered at His creation’s boneheadedness in defying an order that was enacted to keep them safe during the height of the pandemic.)
Church membership and attendance have each been declining steadily for the past several decades. The Devil’s hand is in that reality, no doubt, but all supernatural beings aside, people have quit going to church because they no longer feel the urgency to do so. People have, even the most devout would agree, elevated themselves to not big-G God status, but only slightly lower to little-G god magnificence.
Face it, in 2020s America, self-importance has risen dramatically as individuals — even many who say they believe in God and others who attend religious services regularly — primarily focus on their well-being and on their own wants and desires. They don’t feel the need for a God. Being a deacon or an elder in the church is no longer as important as saving up money for that dream vacation or paying off that addition for the house that allows individuals to either catch up with or surpass their neighbors’ latest acquisition.
Let’s say there are 100,000 people reading this column right now. (Hint, that number’s a tad high, I know, but allow me this bit of fantasy. I ask for so little.) I would be willing to bet one of my somewhat healthy kidneys that 998,742 of them have heard this statement or something very similar: “I’m a religious person and I believe in God, but I don’t find churches today to be very spiritual. I find more spirituality in the privacy of my own home.”
Translation: I’s rather be out on the lake, on the golf course or on a girls’ day out on Sundays than sitting in church.
For people who spend time “looking for signs,” there are any number of indicators that America has lost its way, as far as religion goes. Even the believers aren’t content to attend churches that give us the same old dull sermons we’ve been hearing for decades. This is a new age, we need more sizzle. We need giant video screens, rock bands jamming instead of choirs singing, an elegant meal — you can save Communion wine and bread for those special days like Easter — a performance by some noted Christian artists, plays with real drama, movies, big-time visiting evangelists.
(NOTE 2: Speaking of visiting evangelists, one of my most favorite/unfavorite times at Pinetta and later Mystic Baptist Churches in Irwin County was when we’d have “revival” services each year. There would be a visiting pastor, usually one who brought the hellfire and brimstone, and at some point during the week, dinner on the grounds. That was a magical time when we’d fight over some of the ladies in the church’s signature dishes. I’ll never forget one visiting evangelist declaring, for a 100% fact, that the only way any musical artist could get a record produced — and, he sadly added, that included not just those evil rock bands, but country, gospel, blues ... any musical genre — was to sign a contract turning your soul over to the Devil. Amazingly, many believed him. Sigh.)
Back to business: The drop in church attendance, membership and even simple belief in God is disquieting for institutions whose purpose is to set souls up for entry into heaven. Perhaps if these institutions encouraged their members to disengage from the political wars and not follow so blindly the words of false prophets, hypocrites and down-right evil men and women who use God as part of their shill to get elected to office, they’d find themselves with an audience more in tune with their beliefs. At the very least, they’d have an audience not so self-absorbed as to put themselves on a level with a supreme being capable of creating such a marvelous universe as this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.