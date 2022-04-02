“Watch your words, Or your words might drown you.”
— Alter Bridge
First of all, I agree 100% with the people who say, “Why are we talking about a walking trail when we’re dealing with things like rampant crime, joblessness, substandard housing and a sewer system that is falling apart?”
Those issues are far and away more important than any quality-of-life standard that we seek to improve.
But the current walking trail snafu — and I use that word as the military folks intended — is about more than quality of life. It’s even about more than spending taxpayer money for a non-necessary item.
No, this issue goes much deeper. It’s about the integrity of the city of Albany and its leadership. And, right now, it appears that integrity is fighting a losing battle.
We used to say in the old days, “A deal’s a deal.” The city of Albany made a deal with the leadership of South Georgia Rails to Trails, a binding deal, one with lots of fanfare and self-congratulations. But the city has failed to keep it’s part of the bargain. And now, with construction costs skyrocketing, the city’s failure to keep its word has current city leaders looking at circumstances that have ballooned to catastrophic proportions with no way out in sight.
The Albany City Commission signed off on a deal with Rails to Trails in 2015 that offered a seeming win-win-win for everyone involved. The city paid $125,000 for the rail bed property owned by Rails to Trails with a promise to turn that rail bed into a walking trail that would extend from downtown Albany to Sasser in Terrell County. The city would use the property along the rail bed to extend its infrastructure, a move that would allow the city to provide utilities in southern Lee County and westward along the trail bed into the bustling U.S. 82 corridor.
Rails to Trails got the money, but its primary purpose in making the sale to the city was to pave the way for the construction of a walking/hiking/biking trail that would be part of a countywide system. Such trail systems had proven ultra successful in promoting healthier lifestyles and fostering economic development all over the country.
At the time, city officials said construction of a walking trail would cost around $1 million, without question a steep price. But with Rails to Trails officials agreeing to be responsible for the maintenance of the trail, everyone seemed satisfied with the deal that was struck.
The city officials agreed — that is, they gave their solemn, binding word — to finish the trail within five years. That didn’t happen. I’m sure the project was initially pushed to the backburner as low-priority, but that didn’t stop the city from installing infrastructure that allowed its utilities department to extend its reach along the trail bed property.
Eventually, the five-year promise turned out to be a false promise, and Rails to Trails officials filed a breach-of-promise lawsuit. Meanwhile, city commissioners — few of whom were on the board when the original deal was struck — are playing — understandably so — to the concerns expressed by constituents who are “more concerned with crime, alleys” and other issues than they are the promised trail.
And, lo and behold, the cost of constructing the 13.1-mile trail has expanded along with construction costs, some commissioners estimating it now would be $12 million or more.
It’s easy to point fingers at past city officials and chastise them for not doing what they’d promised to do when the cost for building the trail was manageable. But the fact remains that these city officials in place now have an obligation to do what this body promised to do seven years ago, no matter the circumstances.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a trail advocate, a trail opponent or someone who doesn’t care one way or another. What’s really at stake in all of this is the city of Albany’s integrity. And if the city leaders do not find an agreeable way to keep that promise made years ago, they will have forfeited that integrity and assured the city’s reputation as a welsher whose word cannot be trusted.
