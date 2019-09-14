“Live and learn from fools and from sages.”
— Aerosmith
I am not now, nor have I ever been, much of a joiner. I belong to no clubs or organizations owing to a couple of facts: It’s unlikely very many clubs or organizations would want me as a member, and as some wise person once said, “I don’t know if I’d want to be part of a club that would have me as a member.”
(I was, I’ll say, invited by college mates to join one of the fraternities while attending Albany State University, but I declined after watching some of the indignities inflicted upon pledges who were “on the line.” I knew they would have loved having my 30-something-year-old white butt among the pledges to initiate, so I politely declined.)
In this business, attending meetings, including civic club meetings, is part of the job. (We, cynically, call them “eatin’ meetin’s,” and it’s not hard to discern that certain reporters like to “cover” certain meetings because of the chow served at those meetings ... hello, Exchange Club.)
For the uninformed — or those like me who maintain no club affiliations — various articles or announcements concerning civic club meetings have always carried with them an air of mystery. Unless you’re a member or among the enlightened, clubs seem somewhat elitist and for people who are looking to add to their resume, make business connections or seeking an opportunity to hang out with a somewhat homogeneous group.
But, as I said, those ideas are musings of the uninformed.
I had the opportunity this week to attend a Rotary Club meeting at Doublegate Country Club. (And, yes, before you ask, the food was really good.) But adhering to the No. 1 rule of journalism (Never turn down free food) was not my purpose for attending the Thursday meeting. It was the speaker who drew me there.
Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, who was appointed to that post by President Trump, talked with Rotary Club members about crime not just in Albany but in Georgia and, in particular, the Middle District, which runs from the southwestern to the northeastern corner of the state, including major cities Columbus, Macon, Albany, Valdosta and Athens.
For those who haven’t had the opportunity to meet Peeler, he is an exceptional speaker, well-spoken, confident, informative and, yes, even entertaining. The facts and figures he laid on Rotary Club members were sobering, and Peeler later assured me in a one-on-one conversation that the recent mini “crime wave” that hit Albany is not in any way confined to this region.
“No one agency is to blame for the (crime problems) that plague all of our urban areas, and one agency can’t fix those problems,” Peeler said. “It has to be all hands on deck. And I’m seeing that in our cities, in our communities.
“My approach to law enforcement is as a three-part strategy: prevention, enforcement and re-entry. That last element is important because, as a general rule — and a very conservative estimate — 60 percent of offenders are going to re-offend. But one of the things I think sometimes gets lost in the process is that a person cannot commit a violent crime if he or she is behind bars. There is a small percentage of the population that needs to be removed from the general population.”
While Peeler’s remarks were indeed impressive, I couldn’t help but also be impressed with the questions Rotary members asked the U.S. Attorney after his presentation. There was no hesitation; the questions came fast and furious, as soon as Peeler answered one he was hit with another. The lawman answered those questions with aplomb, and I’m certain he appreciated the feedback from a group that was obviously engaged in the presentation.
I don’t attend enough civic club meetings (even for the food) to know if the engagement and overall camaraderie exhibited by the Rotary Club at its Thursday meeting was common. (I knew a number of the members, so it’s not like I was completely out of my element.) If so, the community can be encouraged that these groups not only support significant programs in the community with their time and their money, they’re also engaged in issues that will make our community better.
That’s a pretty good group to be a part of, whether you’re a joiner or not.