“If you really want to hear my view, you haven’t done nothing.”
— Stevie Wonder
I’ve done this job long enough not to be overly concerned with what people think about me, good or bad. I’ve been around enough to know that people who “love you” one day because of something you write despise you the next for the same thing.
So while I appreciate and try to learn from positive and negative feedback, I’m sometimes taken aback by some of the pokes that are taken at me.
When The Herald published my column on Sunday about how we’re now four generations deep into a broken welfare system that rewards able-bodied individuals who refuse to work, partly because all they’ve known in their lifetime is that food, housing, phone service, utilities and many more necessities come from some magical entity called “government,” I got more than the usual feedback, messages of support and criticism.
One of the complaints that I do take exception to and want to address is the claim that my motivation for pointing out this failing of our welfare system is a product of “playing the race card,” the implication being that complaints about people receiving items they haven’t worked for — items that I, in fact, help pay for — in some way is an indication that my intent in writing the piece was race-based.
That complaint, for me, is indicative of two things: 1) People who make the complaint obviously don’t know me. 2) Some people use race as a knee-jerk, fallback response in any situation.
It is my contention, not just as a taxpayer but as a human being whose father picked cotton as a boy and tried through his later work as a brick mason to show his offspring that the way you get ahead in life is to work hard, that a welfare system that rewards able-bodied individuals is broken and in bad need of repair. How can anyone — no matter their race or background — learn to value anything they obtain if they never have to work for it, to earn it?
We wonder how people in some neighborhoods can stand to live in filth they created, can litter their own living spaces without a thought. I believe that there is no pride of ownership or accomplishment with many in these neighborhoods, so they just drop their trash where they may. Besides, that thing, that government, will send someone along to clean up after them anyway.
I think often of men and women like Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, John Lewis, the civil rights marchers in Mississippi who were murdered by members of the Klan, people who either martyred themselves or faced grave personal danger to stand up for something they believed in. I wonder how those who gave their lives for the struggle to be free would react to these generations of welfare recipients who refuse not just to work, but to even look for a job.
King said, famously, that he longed for a day when little black boys and girls played alongside little white boys and girls in friendship that defied race. At no time did King — or any other person who marched and risked their lives for the right to live, simply, as human beings — say that they longed to see a day where healthy young men and women sit idly in residences they didn’t pay for, waiting for handouts that they’ve done nothing to deserve.
Somebody, somehow, has to teach these generations of welfare recipients — black, white, brown, young, old — the concept of work ethic. Someone has to motivate them to get off the welfare roles, to use the God-given talents they’ve been granted to become productive parts of society. There’s much more pride associated with being recognized as a hard-working dish washer, ditch digger, CPA or even journalist than there is in racking up the most handouts in the neighborhood.