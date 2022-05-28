“I’m hanging by a moment here with you.”
It’s not unusual that people suffer their political losses badly. We’ve spent the past six years listening to whinings about “stolen elections,” so God knows we’re used to it.
But, in one of those “it’s OK if I do it, but not you” moments, folks around here are hearing hypocrisy at its finest in the wake of Tuesday’s Dougherty County Commission chairman election.
I understand people being upset about the election; in all honesty, I feel the third-most-qualified candidate won. But what those who are complaining most about the outcome of the election seem to forget is that elections aren’t always about electing the most qualified candidates. A lot of times, they’re just about moments.
This was one of those elections.
The complaint that bothers me most about this commission election is the one where people are saying, “Yeah, this just goes to show that black people are going to vote with color every time.”
A couple of things about that: 1) A good 99.9% of the people who say such things are white people who vote only for white people. Deny all you want; it’s just true. (And, no, voting for Herschel Walker because you were told to does not count.) 2) Anyone who can’t understand how African-American candidates are suddenly winning elections against white candidates in Albany and Dougherty County simply are delusional, they’re not paying attention or they can’t see beyond their own (assumed) superiority.
Hey, whiners, you live in a county/city with a 65-72% black population.
I believe — and the facts bear me out — African-Americans have been more than willing to vote for white candidates if they believe those candidates will at least try and look out for their best interest. Consider this: Until the last two most recent election cycles, this city that is 70-plus% black had a City Commission made up of five whites and two blacks. The county commission long held a 4-3 white-to-black ratio.
So this whining about blacks always voting for blacks simply is not true. Except for one ward in the city that has a high percentage of white residents, if blacks voted only for blacks, the makeup of both commissions would always be 6-1 or 5-2, black-to-white.
So the claim of black partisanship is a complete falsehood. (Plus, even though you never know what a person does when he or she is alone in a voting booth, I personally know a lot of African Americans who not only supported white candidates, they openly campaigned for them, some being labeled Uncle Toms for doing so.)
And I’ll add this caveat that the people who are complaining most probably don’t want to hear: I understand all too well African Americans’ desire to elect people who “look like me.” It’s the same feeling, by the way, that drives you complainers. You can feign enlightenment all you’d like, when it comes down to it, you’d like to elect people who look like you, even if they are less qualified than the people who oppose them.
I don’t have to say, “I’ve talked to black people who’ve told me ...” Anyone can say that. Hell, I’ve got eyes, and they can see. I don’t think any politician intentionally seeks to hurt others (except on the national level, but that’s another story). But when politicians who are elected to represent all of the people in their district, ward, or whatever other subdivision is available only seem to do what is best for a special-interest group in that subdivision, the others have a tendency to look around and say, “Hey, what about us?”
From getting somewhat of an insider’s view for at least part of the eight years that he has served as Dougherty Commission chairman, I think — I know — Chris Cohilas has done some things that few if any other local politicians would have done to help this community. I believe he has a good heart, one that cares for this community. And there’s not an inkling of doubt that he was infinitely more qualified to head the county board.
But Cohilas got caught in a moment. And there’s little more he could have done about it. Time will tell if this moment is one will set this community back or move it forward. Charges of racial complicity, in addition to being self-serving and condescending, are meaningful only to people who think that way, regardless of circumstances.
