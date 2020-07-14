Ain't that what you said? Ain't that what you said? Ain't that what you said? Liar!
-- Three Dog Night
A few random observances as these same four walls continue to close in around me, no matter how the scenery changes elsewhere in the world:
-- The latest in lame excuses in an attempt to point accusatory fingers elsewhere, no matter how obvious the contrary: "Everybody else is just lying." I think I might be able to appropriate and use it for my many faux pas ... and I'll call it the "Trump Defense."
-- You have to love clever people: Comment from a Scrabble opponent who grew increasingly agitated after drawing a full bracket of a-e-i-o-u's and then continuing to draw one after another throughout the game: "This has given me irritable vowel syndrome."
-- Confidential to Squawker whose comments are based on the popular one-size-fits-all theory espoused by the unmoved: No, I did not cash my stimulus check. I didn't get one, and it's not because I made too much money last year.
-- A different kind of "protest:" Minister Tarlita McCrary and other believers drew some curious stares from passers-by Saturday as they held up signs along Slappey Boulevard proclaiming God as the answer to the world's problems. After weeks of violent "protests" over social issues, these "rebels" definitely had a good cause. (McCrary and the believers in the Jesus Saves Ministry had planned to hold the second of their three events at BJ's Country Buffet this Saturday but said they will stay where they are at the vacant lot between Krispy Kreme and the Hardee's restaurant on Slappey instead. The demonstration kicks off at 10 a.m.)
-- An A for effort: Give the Dougherty County Commission kudos for a couple of things ... 1) that they at least gave it a shot in re-opening their meetings to the public and 2) for making the decision -- after that one meeting -- to again close the meetings and once again broadcast them on social media. As much as some parrot the president's H-word (that would be "hoax"), the coronavirus is not some plot to win an election. It's very real.
-- A rare gem: Like many Herald readers, I think Michael Reagan's syndicated columns are about as self-serving as any that have ever been published. I've never read a bigger "yes-man name-dropper" than this coattail rider, but I give him credit for an interesting column in Monday's Herald. The "social justice protesters" in the Boston area who trashed a monument to his wife's relatives who were part of the Underground Railroad and worked tirelessly for the rights of blacks in America before, during and after the Civil War is a national shame. The saddest part is that these people seeking "justice" have no idea of history; they're indiscriminantly defacing and destroying monuments because at this time in this country, they can. I believe the term is "wilding."
-- Where there's smoke ...: I still have trouble believing the state legislature didn't raise the tobacco tax to at least a medium range as a way to help cut into the huge state budget shortfall and to, perhaps, save a few lives as an unintended (good) consequence. (Yes, saving lives by taxing this deadly product out of existence should have been first on their minds, but they instead boasted about staving off new taxes as if they'd done something good for the people of Georgia.) It's sad when special interest groups -- and their deep, free-spending pockets -- matter more than the health and well-being of common citizens.
-- The perfect shelter-in-place three-fer: The amazing novelist Michael Connelly's new book "Fair Warning" is an excellent thriller, typical for one of the time's best writers. Rather than his two bread-and-butter, mainstay characters -- detective Harry Bosch and lawyer Mickey Haller -- "Fair Warning" features journalist Jack McEvoy, the hero of two other Connelly gems: 1996's "The Poet" and 2009's "The Scarecrow." After finishing "Fair Warning" and jonesing for some more McEvoy, I went back and re-read "The Poet" and "The Scarecrow." If you enjoy excellent crime fiction, these three should get you through a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.