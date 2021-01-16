“I was just a boy, giving it all away.”
— Leo Sayer
I was reading Herald writer Tom Seegmueller’s excellent accounting of Martin Luther King Jr.’s time in Albany during the early days of the civil rights movement, and while I learned so much from the article about how Albany impacted King’s future as de facto leader of the movement, I was left feeling sad.
I can’t honestly say that I “don’t understand” how people could take on an air of superiority in dealing with African Americans during that era based solely on skin color — that’s it, no thought at all put into it, just skin pigmentation — because I was raised by poor Southerners who, though they spent days doing menial chores like domestic service and picking cotton, still were taught that they were superior to blacks because ... well ... they were black.
I heard these fallacies all my young life — one of the most harrowing, and formative, experiences of that life centered around such racism — and bought into them until I became old enough to start thinking for myself. Inspired perhaps most by my musical and athletic heroes, I started questioning this concept of superiority based on skin color. And as I became friends with more and more people who were of different races, I realized that the racist groundrules laid out by my parents and others in their circle were just wrong.
That’s when I started, as King said, judging people on content of character. I’m no saint for adapting this mindset. I just found that I agreed with it.
My friendships with some of my African-American classmates growing up led to some uncomfortable situations: threats, law enforcement harassment, ostracization, lost opportunities. But I was OK with my choice, a choice that only grew stronger after I met and befriended people like Raymond “Hoolie” Battle.
Hoolie was a scam artist ... not one of those who tried to get over on people so that he could take advantage of them, but someone who could charm the stripes off a tiger. Teachers, administrators, classmates of all colors could not escape his charm.
Unlike most of my African-American friends during that time, Hoolie was not an athlete. Hell, he stayed in so much trouble and was such a wise-a@@, no coach could put up with him for more than a couple of days. Hoolie also was always dodging angry girls — white and black, it should be noted — who fell for his good looks and charm, only to find they were part of an ever-growing list of young ladies seeking to “settle him down.”
Hoolie and I became fast friends late in my senior year. We found we had a similar taste in music, and we came from similar socio-economic backgrounds. I had my first car at the time, but rarely had enough gas to drive it anywhere but to school and back. Hoolie had no car, and we often scraped together our change to buy gas (around 40 cents a gallon at the time) so that we could ride around and check out the “sights” of Ocilla, Ga. (It didn’t take much change.)
I vividly remember going one afternoon to the Ocilla Truck Stop, which had some of the best (i.e. cheapest) hamburgers and fries in town. We had enough between us to get an order of fries to share, but when we pulled in, Hoolie got that look that he always got when he was up to something.
“Come with me,” he said.
We went around to the back of the restaurant and came in a door that I had always assumed was just an exit. It turned out the door led to a former “colored section” of the restaurant, the only place blacks were allowed to come in for a meal. When we sat down at a table, I got a few stares from the kitchen/wait staff, but Hoolie gave me a wink and said, “Hang in there.” He went off to talk to one of the waitresses that he obviously knew. I, meanwhile, drew puzzled looks from the African-American customers in that back section, and looks of pure hatred from whites in the main part of the restaurant — which was separated by a row of windows — where I typically sat and ate.
Hoolie came back and sat down with that Hoolie grin on his face, and a few minutes later, the waitress brought us out plates with burgers and fries, as well as Cokes to drink. I started to protest, but Hoolie winked and said, “Fletch, this one’s on me.”
I never forgot the looks we got that day as we laughed and told all the lies that teenagers tell. And I don’t know that I ever had a burger and fries that tasted so good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.