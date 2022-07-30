“I read the news today, oh boy.”
— The Beatles
This is what I do:
I get the paper out of the mailbox (when it comes ... like many of you, I’ve come not to rely on USPS, which was two-for-five this week), look over everything, although I’ve read most of the copy, some of it several times, to see if there are errors and to determine what I might have done differently to make the paper better.
I read the stories I wasn’t responsible for editing, read the Sports, then do the two crossword puzzles and the Seven Little Words feature. I challenge myself, do the puzzles in pen, and consider it a failure of I make one mistake on any of the three features.
Here’s what some friends, acquaintances and other readers do:
Some go straight to the Squawkbox to see what burs are under the “keyboard warriors’” saddles that day or the Obituaries to see if anyone they know passed in the night. Some peruse features like Today in History, check the lottery numbers, take on the Celebrity Cipher and Wonderword challenge. Others go to the Classified Ads to see if there are yard sales coming up this weekend or in search of a particular item of interest or job opportunities.
Many people read the latest editorials, local and national, to see what the folks they agree with and those they oppose have to say about specific issues. Readers who have heard the sound bites on TV or read the Facebook posts look for deeper information from writers who actually covered the events and talked to the participants involved. There are others looking for feature stories about people, places, things and events in the region.
That’s a lot of stuff, and it’s not all, but that’s what your local newspaper — The Albany Herald — brings to you. People who tell me I’m too old to be working for this publication seven days a week — those who love me and others who just want me to go away — don’t get the value I see in this job and this thing we produce six days a week. Sure, I’ll admit to an idealized view of my community that was more suited to a different era, but I think the value of this paper — and any local newspaper — can’t be overstated.
A lot of people have come to the conclusion that there is no longer a need for newspapers, that everything they get from such publications is now available online. To some extent, I concede, they are right. But people who think that way must, as the saying goes, consider the source most of the time when they read the latest gossip, half-truths and outright bullsh — that they get from media whose contributors have no guiding principles that hold their contributions to any standards.
And, yes, it’s true that the standards of many newspapers — especially those that long have been regarded as the gatekeepers of the medium — like television “news” before them have had their lines blurred by management eager to “keep up” with the blogs and social media posts whose practitioners long ago decided that ethics and accountability are antiquated notions.
I plan — sorry, some of you — to keep doing this at this newspaper until they run me off, put me out to pasture, close up shop or until I cease to feel what we do here is important. My retirement plan right now is to die.
And, lest you think me a lone voice crying in the dark, there are a lot of people who — and this includes those with love/hate relationships with their newspapers — acknowledge the value, the entertainment, the importance of such publications. To those people, I say thank you. I do this for you.
