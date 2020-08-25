Please read the letter that I wrote.
-- Robert Plant/Jimmy Page/Alison Krauss
First of all, an apology.
This job is, surprisingly, one that comes with a great deal of anonymity, at least on this end. Unless you do something to really make people mad -- or screw up royally -- you usually get no feedback. That's the nature of the beast.
But I went into The Albany Herald's offices recently -- which has been pretty much off-limits since mid-March -- and there was a manila folder on my desk with my name on it. I took it home (to the "newsroom" that has existed since COVID hit) and was stunned by its contents.
There were letters, post cards, squawks ... all forms of communications that have been, I can only surmise, accumulating ... well ... somewhere, for the past several weeks. Since I hardly ever received mail when I was in the office every day, I was stunned by the volume that had piled up, as I said, somewhere, and was finally placed on my desk.
As I read through this mail, a few things hit me:
1) This newspaper's readers and this community's citizens are the best in the world. We may have our political differences, but when it comes down to being loving, caring, considerate people, there pretty much are no better folks than the ones right here in southwest Georgia.
2) As an indication of how infrequently I receive such correspondences, when someone takes the time to send me a written letter, I have always tried to respond in kind. I will try to do so with this massive stack, but it might take some time. Still, I appreciate every single piece I received, even the ones that informed me that my head was somewhere that it obviously doesn't go.
3) I've figured out at least one thing that folks who are sheltering in place found to do with their spare time.
I'm going to print -- wholly or excerpts -- from some of these correspondences as a token of appreciation and as insight into what's been on local readers' minds.
-- "My yard chickens sent me a message: They were going to march and protest if the ice cream company did not change the name on their ice cream cones from "Drumstick" to something new."
-- A great photo of a cat getting a close-up look at a frog with the song lyrics: "Hit the road Jack, and don't you come back no more."
-- "The means of voting -- and for whom -- are redundant since the Electoral College has the deciding vote."
-- "10-step Guide to a More Robust Country: 1) Clean up our garbage ... 2) Befriend our closest nations below us ... 3) Better maintain our infrastructure ... 4) Welcome change; remember the past ... 5) Education: College degree, trade school or military ... 6) Rely on distant countries to manage their region ... 7) Hold international companies accountable and use their enormous funds to make improvements ... 8) Embrace free thought ... 9) Change our penal standards; only use prison for hardened criminals ... 10) Mow a yard ... hire a kid." -- R.L. Bailey
-- "The horror of George Floyd's death was/is the 'sound of silence' of bystanders watching, then later telling what they'd observed." -- Dani Thorne
-- "I read that you are from Ocilla, Ga. I had a cousin and her husband who lived in Ocilla for years; both were active in the community. Melvin and Ruth Spicer, you probably knew them ..." (Note: I did!) We (Crisp County High School) used to play Ocilla in football every year and got beat a lot." -- William H. Parrish
-- "I was very offended by the enclosed (editorial) cartoon. ... I am praying for your salvation, which would change your perspective from hatred to joy found in serving Jesus." (Note: This is not a cop-out, but the Herald editorial staff has no say in what editorial cartoons are used in our paper. Just so you know. But thanks for the prayers!)
-- "I was offended by this (editorial cartoon) in your newspaper. African Americans are not saying all cops are bad, and I believe you know that." (See above on ed cartoons.)
-- "Think times are hard now? It was worse in the '40s and early '50s. You had to do what you had to do with what you had. ..."
-- "You wrote 'If President Trump made soup for his supporters out of the coronavirus, we would drink it.' Someone already did that for us: His name Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God." -- Nancy L. Krupa
Thank you, every single one. God bless you all. We'll do more of these later.
